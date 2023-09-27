SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt was upset that his side could not close the gap between them and Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership log table.
Fresh from their victory over Kaizer Chiefs in their last match, Matsatsantsa a Pitori could not follow up that with another win as they lost 1-0 to Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Tuesday.
Elmo Kambindu scored late in the second half to give his side their third win of the season and move them to fourth on the table and one point behind SuperSport, who are third.
“Tonight [Tuesday] was the big opportunity for us [to close the gap], but we have to try and get above two points per game which we are going to need much more at this stage,” Hunt told the media during the post-match press conference.
“Right now [we played] seven games, so there is a long way to go, but we are a better team that’s for sure.
“We are better than that. We showed that mentally we are very drained. What we are going through is draining us and obviously, we don’t train and we play Friday again [Gaborone United Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round second leg].”
Hunt also admitted that his side was second best in almost every department as they were reduced to ten when Thulani Hlatshwayo saw his second yellow card in the second half.
“They were sharp all over, so you have to give them credit for that. We’ve to try and pick ourselves up and move on again,” he said.
“They were better than us, that’s for sure that’s it. But there is no training and you will pick up injuries and things like that which we got already and red cards. These things will happen, but we will try and battle through and see where we go.”
Hunt upset at failing to close the gap betweeen them and Downs
Image: Veli Nhlapo
