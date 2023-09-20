×

Soccer

WATCH | Percy Tau scores cracking brace in Ahly’s first league game

By Marc Strydom - 20 September 2023 - 10:32
Percy Tau turns out for Al Ahly in their 2023 Caf Super Cup defeat against USM Alger at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on September 15.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Percy Tau has quickly found his groove again as his apparent love affair with the surrounds at Al Ahly that he once struggled with continues into the new campaign.

Man of the match Tau scored a brace in the 69th and 74th minutes as the Red Devils began the defence of their title with a 4-0 win against Al-Masry at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Tuesday night.

Tau’s goals made it 3-0 after Reda Slim gave Ahly the lead in the 44th. Karim Faoud added the fourth in the 88th.

For his opener Tau played a one-two into the area with Mohamed Hany, received the ball with his back to goal, turned and cracked a strike past goalkeeper Mahmoud Gad.

Five minutes later the Bafana Bafana attacker showed his pace to run onto an excellent long ball from Emam Ashour, again beat a marker and finished past Gad.

Highlights of Al Ahly v Al Masry.

Tau had a tough, injury-plagued start at Ahly but became a crowd favourite, finding his form last season as a key player helping Marcel Koller’s side win the league and an 11th Caf Champions League title.

Ahly’s opening start in the league on Tuesday saw them bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Algeria’s USM Alger in the Caf Super Cup match played at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Friday.

Tau came off the bench in that game.

