Percy Tau wins first Egyptian league title with Al Ahly
Percy Tau has won yet another trophy with Egyptian giants Al Ahly after clinching the Egyptian League title on Monday.
The Bafana Bafana striker helped his club beat Al Ittihad 2-0 on Saturday but it was not until second-placed Pyramids lost 2-1 to Ceramica Cloepatra on Monday that Al Ahly were confirmed as league champions with five games to spare.
Tau joined Ahly in 2021 and it is first time he has won a league title since his move to Egypt from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has won two Egyptian Super Cups, the Egyptian Cup, Caf Super Cup and the past season's Caf Champions League at Africa's Club of the 20th Century.
The 2022-23 campaign has been good for Tau as he has rediscovered his form after a tough period in Cairo where he battled injuries and lack of game time. In 35 games in all competitions he has scored nine goals and added with six assists.
Tau's form has not gone unnoticed in Europe where he's reported to be sought by Premier League club Burnley, coached by Belgian coach Vincent Kompany, and where Bafana Bafana teammate Lyle Foster is on the books. If signed by Burnley it will be the second time Tau plays for an English Premier League club after his unsuccessful spell with Brighton.
Tau's league title adds to three more won at previous clubs Mamelodi Sundowns (2013-14 and 2017-18) and Club Brugge (2019-20). A trophy-laden career has also included winners' medals in the 2016 Caf Champions League, Nedbank Cup (2014—15), Telkom Knockout (2015) and Caf Super Cup (2017) — all with Sundowns.