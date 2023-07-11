Percy Tau wins first Egyptian league title with Al Ahly

Percy Tau has won yet another trophy with Egyptian giants Al Ahly after clinching the Egyptian League title on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana striker helped his club beat Al Ittihad 2-0 on Saturday but it was not until second-placed Pyramids lost 2-1 to Ceramica Cloepatra on Monday that Al Ahly were confirmed as league champions with five games to spare.

Tau joined Ahly in 2021 and it is first time he has won a league title since his move to Egypt from Brighton & Hove Albion. He has won two Egyptian Super Cups, the Egyptian Cup, Caf Super Cup and the past season's Caf Champions League at Africa's Club of the 20th Century.