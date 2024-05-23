In this scenario, Bay will leap Royal via a superior goal difference with the two teams having 30 points apiece. At this stage, Goal Difference favours Bay by six goals.
Meanwhile, AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung has given his side a week off and he believes fitness will not be an issue when they start the playoffs.
"The players are off from now until Friday. They have to go and switch off, be with their families and not be bothered by football," Motaung said.
"I don't think fitness-wise they are going to struggle, but the most important thing is the mental aspect. Then from there, when they come back from Monday, we will address the details and look at things that we need to improve on.
"I'm excited that even a player like Promise Mkhuma will become handy for us because the rule of U-23 going to the playoffs [will not apply] and we will be able to have a stronger team in the playoffs.
"They deserve five full days off. They worked hard this season."
Playoffs fixtures
June 2: AmaTuks v Baroka
June 5: Royal/Bay v AmaTuks
June 8; Baroka v Royal/Bay
June 15: AmaTuks v Royal/Bay
June 19: Royal/Bay v Baroka
Tuks confident ahead of Baroka playoffs opener
Richards Bay or Royal to join promotion battle after this weekend
Image: Lefty Shivambu
The University of Pretoria will be eager for a perfect start to the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs when they host Baroka in the first match at Tuks Stadium on June 2.
The two teams confirmed their places in the playoffs after playing to a 1-1 draw at the same venue on Sunday in the final match of the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
They are set to face one another again in the opening match of the three-team round-robin competition whose draw was made on Tuesday evening by the Premier Soccer League.
AmaTuks and Baroka will battle it out with either Royal AM or Richards Bay for a place in the DStv Premiership next season. As it stands, Royal and fellow KZN strugglers, Bay, lie 14th and 15th on the Premiership table, with 30 and 27 points respectively after 29 matches.
Ahead of the final round of league fixtures on Saturday, a draw against Moroka Swallows will be enough for Royal to survive. However, a loss at Dobsonville will put Mamkhize's boys in predicament should the Natal Rich Boyz win at home to second-placed Stellenbosch.
Rulani urges Downs fans to emulate Man City
In this scenario, Bay will leap Royal via a superior goal difference with the two teams having 30 points apiece. At this stage, Goal Difference favours Bay by six goals.
Meanwhile, AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung has given his side a week off and he believes fitness will not be an issue when they start the playoffs.
"The players are off from now until Friday. They have to go and switch off, be with their families and not be bothered by football," Motaung said.
"I don't think fitness-wise they are going to struggle, but the most important thing is the mental aspect. Then from there, when they come back from Monday, we will address the details and look at things that we need to improve on.
"I'm excited that even a player like Promise Mkhuma will become handy for us because the rule of U-23 going to the playoffs [will not apply] and we will be able to have a stronger team in the playoffs.
"They deserve five full days off. They worked hard this season."
Playoffs fixtures
June 2: AmaTuks v Baroka
June 5: Royal/Bay v AmaTuks
June 8; Baroka v Royal/Bay
June 15: AmaTuks v Royal/Bay
June 19: Royal/Bay v Baroka
Rulani v Ramovic Part XI dismissed as non-issue
Buy Messi or Ronaldo to beat us – Ramovic tells Mokwena
Khune should know it's right time to leave the stage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos