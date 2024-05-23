Soccer

Tuks confident ahead of Baroka playoffs opener

Richards Bay or Royal to join promotion battle after this weekend

23 May 2024 - 10:00
Neville Khoza Journalist
Promise Mkhuma of the University of Pretoria will be available for the game against Baroka and AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung says they will have a stronger team for the playoffs.
Promise Mkhuma of the University of Pretoria will be available for the game against Baroka and AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung says they will have a stronger team for the playoffs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The University of Pretoria will be eager for a perfect start to the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs when they host Baroka in the first match at Tuks Stadium on June 2.

The two teams confirmed their places in the playoffs after playing to a 1-1 draw at the same venue on Sunday in the final match of the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

They are set to face one another again in the opening match of the three-team round-robin competition whose draw was made on Tuesday evening by the Premier Soccer League. 

AmaTuks and Baroka will battle it out with either Royal AM or Richards Bay for a place in the DStv Premiership next season. As it stands, Royal and fellow KZN strugglers, Bay, lie 14th and 15th on the Premiership table, with 30 and 27 points respectively after 29 matches.

Ahead of the final round of league fixtures on Saturday, a draw against Moroka Swallows will be enough for Royal to survive. However, a loss at Dobsonville will put Mamkhize's boys in predicament should the Natal Rich Boyz win at home to second-placed Stellenbosch.

Rulani urges Downs fans to emulate Man City

Brazilians want their crowning in front of packed Loftus
Sport
8 hours ago

In this scenario, Bay will leap Royal via a superior goal difference with the two teams having 30 points apiece. At this stage, Goal Difference favours Bay by six goals.

Meanwhile, AmaTuks coach Tlisane Motaung has given his side a week off and he believes fitness will not be an issue when they start the playoffs.

"The players are off from now until Friday. They have to go and switch off, be with their families and not be bothered by football," Motaung said.

"I don't think fitness-wise they are going to struggle, but the most important thing is the mental aspect. Then from there, when they come back from Monday, we will address the details and look at things that we need to improve on.

"I'm excited that even a player like Promise Mkhuma will become handy for us because the rule of U-23 going to the playoffs [will not apply] and we will be able to have a stronger team in the playoffs.

"They deserve five full days off. They worked hard this season."

Playoffs fixtures 

June 2: AmaTuks v Baroka

June 5: Royal/Bay v AmaTuks

June 8; Baroka v Royal/Bay

June 15: AmaTuks v Royal/Bay

June 19: Royal/Bay v Baroka

Rulani v Ramovic Part XI dismissed as non-issue

TS Galaxy have downplayed the chaotic scenes that ensued on the pitch after their fiercely contested stalemate against champions Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Buy Messi or Ronaldo to beat us – Ramovic tells Mokwena

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has cheekily told his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rulani Mokwena to buy global superstars Lionel Messi, Cristiano ...
Sport
1 day ago

Khune should know it's right time to leave the stage

Given his legendary status, chances are Itumeleng Khune won't struggle to win a contract elsewhere to pursue his rather injudicious ambition of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
President Ramaphosa visits the George building site collapse, offers sympathy