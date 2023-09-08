Tau welcomes variety of attacking options at Bafana

Bafana Bafana vice captain Percy Tau is excited about the options they have up front and feels they are spoilt for choice.
Ahead of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Namibia at Orlando Stadium tomorrow (3pm) and DR Congo on Tuesday (5pm) at the same venue, coach Hugo Broos will have some difficulties in selecting who will lead the attack.
Lyle Foster has scored twice in three matches for Burnley in the English Premier League (EPL), while Zakhele Lepasa has netted 10 times across all competitions for Orlando Pirates.
Lebo Mothiba, who returned to the national team for the first time since the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), also enjoyed a perfect start to his Strasbourg in League 1, while Tau has been doing well for Al Ahly.
“We’ve not seen Lebo in a long time. We missed him and we are also happy that he is doing well, but not only him, Zakhele is also doing well,” Tau said during the 10bet Bafana breakfast in Johannesburg yesterday.
“Once we have that competition up front, we can get the goals, but also to be able to know which combinations work better, leading to the Afcon and the World Cup qualifiers.”
With Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Cassius Mailula not called up for these two friendlies, Tau, 29, feels once everyone gets their confidence, the national team will benefit immensely going forward.
“It is good to have everyone doing well, when they are confident the country is. We need these players to come to the national team with their confidence.”
Tau is also pleased to see Foster doing well in the EPL with Burnley after scoring twice this season.
“Lyle is my boy. I spent three hours with him in Belgium, talking and sharing what I have been learning with him.
“I’m proud to see him doing so well because I feel like he deserves it. He has been in that space and it is a good platform for him to show them in Europe that we still have quality to play in the EPL.
“He just needs to keep going and keep learning. He also got Vincent Kompany [Burnley coach] with him, so hopefully, they will make a great relationship.”
Tau welcomes variety of attacking options at Bafana
Coach Broos is spoilt for choice, says vice captain
Image: Antonio Muchave
