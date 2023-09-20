SuperSport United's Ricardo Goss has identified Ashley du Preez and Yusuf Maart as two dangerous men his teammates must keep a close eye on when they host Kaizer Chiefs in a league tie at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday (7.30pm).
"Chiefs play with blistering speed and they've got that pinpoint pass from the middle. We saw how they used that against Royal AM in their last game [that ended goalless at FNB Stadium last Saturday],'' Goss told Sowetan yesterday.
"We must be mindful of a player like Du Preez because his speed makes Chiefs a very dangerous team. Maart as well is very key for them with those long pinpoint passes, he must be closed down."
Matsatsantsa were thumped 3-0 by Golden Arrows in their previous DStv Premiership tie at the same venue before the Fifa hiatus almost three weeks ago. Goss, who was in goal and conceded all the three goals against his former side Arrows, said the heavy defeat infuriated them big time, albeit picking up some valuable lessons from it.
"The defeat to Arrows made us very angry. We felt like we were just unlucky. They created only three chances and scored all of them, that was the only difference,'' said the SuperSport keeper.
"We took a lot of positives from that game heading into the Chiefs game. We must just take our chances, that's the main takeaway from the Arrows game going forward."
So far Goss has managed three clean slates, conceding four times from five league games. The lad from Chesterville in Durban aims to concede less than 15 goals and keep at least the same number of clean sheets by the end of the campaign.
"I always set myself personal goals at the start of the season. This season my aim is to concede less than 15 goals and that would really give us a chance to challenge for the championship. If I can get at least 15 clean sheets as well, I'd be satisfied. I know it's going to be a challenge but it's doable,'' Goss explained.
SuperSport's Goss wary Chiefs' duo Du Preez, Maart
Matsatsantsa aim to avoid another humiliating loss
