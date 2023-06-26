Pitso Mosimane says he’s not surprised Percy Tau’s star continues to shine brighter at Al Ahly even after the revered coach left the Egyptian giants last year.
Mosimane recruited Tau to Ahly in August 2021 after Tau’s frustrating spell at Brighton Hove and Albion, but the coach’s departure for Al Ahli Saudi last year triggered panic among many who said Bafana Bafana Bafana forward would struggle without his mentor.
“He’s mentally resilient, so no, he doesn’t need me to survive. He survived in Belgium and England without me,” said Mosimane of Tau, who last month joined Mosimane as the only other South African with more than one CAF Champions League medal after helping Ahly overcome Wydad in the final.
The coach, who was speaking after the installation of his schools project at Curro Meridian Cosmo City on Saturday, admitted much of the uncertainty around Tau’s Ahly future centred on injuries he picked up soon after signing with the Cairo giants. “He would be fit for two games, and then be out. He had that problem for over a year, but once he got fit, there was no doubt he would succeed at Ahly. I brought him there because I knew he’s strong mentally.
“He was frustrated at Brighton because he was not playing but I told him he could play Champions League and (Fifa) Club World Cup. He’s achieved that now, something he would never have achieved at Brighton. We also made sure he doesn’t downgrade his financial package. Ahly gave him a proper contract.”
Tau doesn’t need me to shine, says Pitso
Some expected the player would slump after coach’s exit
Image: Amr Abdallah Dalsh
'Bafana must now look far beyond likes of Botswana'
Mosimane, who left the country yesterday to begin his new job as coach of Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, added Ahly’s remarkable turnaround from the brink of elimination to extending their record of Champions League trophies to 11, was expected.
“They know how to win this competition, they are consistent. Even when I was there we always finished second in the group phase, but in the knockouts, that’s where the experience comes in.”
He said he understood Mamelodi Sundowns playing their normal game in the final group match against Sudan’s Al-Hilal, where they got a draw instead of a defeat that would have eliminated Ahly. “The moment you don’t play your usual game, it is like match fixing. So Sundowns had to play the normal way,” said Mosimane, but he pointed out they could have been more circumspect in the semifinal second leg against Wydad, who eliminated them on the away goals rule.
“There are games where you have to be open, but others you must close. Be a bit tactful. After Manchester City scored in the (Uefa) Champions League final (against Inter), Pep (Guardiola) brought on a defender (Kyle Walker) to close off the match.”
