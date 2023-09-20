Assist and red card for Lyle Foster as Burnley get first EPL draw
Clarets halt run of successive defeats by holding Forest
Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster provided the assist for Burnley’s goal then saw himself red-carded in a VAR decision after also having a goal overruled by the TV officials as the Clarets registered their first draw in the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Callum Hudson-Odoi struck an equaliser for Forest in the 61st-minute to deny promoted Burnley what would have been a welcome three points at the City Ground in Nottingham.
It has been a tough start for the Clarets back in the top-flight with three defeats going into Monday night’s game. But the point gained saw them at least move off bottom place, which is now occupied by Luton Town with four defeats from four.
Things we love to see? 👀— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) September 18, 2023
🇿🇦 Lyle Foster cooking in the Premier League with an assist for Zeki Amdouni 🔥
📱 Stream the second-half of #NFOBUR live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/SxeoZIPbsD
And a draw away against eighth-placed Forest will be seen as a result to build on for Vincent Kompany’s men after a start to the season that saw them lose 3-0 against Manchester City, 3-1 against Aston Villa and 5-2 against Tottenham Hotspur.
Foster’s deft touch in the area, after a run and cross by left wing Luca Koleosho, teed up the strike from Zeki Amdouni that put Burnley ahead in the 41st minute.
After Hudson-Odoi’s leveller Burnley thought they had retaken the lead when Foster slotted from Sander Berge's low cross but the goal was disallowed by VAR for a harsh-looking handball against Berge.
Lyle Foster denied goal and a RED CARD 😬 pic.twitter.com/8kuP2jm0aU— Sports Hub ZA (@SportsHub_ZA) September 19, 2023
In the fourth minute of injury time Foster swung his elbow into the chest of substitute Richard Yates, which saw him red-carded in another VAR decision.
Foster, who has had a strong start to the season, starting all four league games and one in the League Cup and scoring twice for a losing team, now has the setback of a three-match suspension and he may have to fight to get his place back.
Burnley could feel they should have celebrated their first victory as the decision to disallow Foster's goal looked harsh, with referee Robert Jones deciding to rule it out after being invited by VAR to look at the pitchside monitor.
Berge got past Forest defender Scott McKenna all too easily before cutting the ball back for Foster but his arm brushed against the ball as he raced into the area.
“Even the defender who was in the duel with Sander didn't see anything,” Kompany told Sky Sports as he watched the incident back in slow motion.
“What do you want me to say? I really can't do anything about it, I don't feel anger I'm just proud of the team and the squad right now.”