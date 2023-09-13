Foster strike ensures Bafana's win over DRC

Having netted two goals from three opening English Premiership games for his side Burnley before the Fifa break, Lyle Foster continued with his scoring form as his solitary strike gave a disjointed Bafana Bafana a 1-0 win over DR Congo here yesterday.
After literally playing in front of empty seats when they drew goalless against Namibia in another friendly at the same venue on Saturday, Bafana found themselves feeling like an away team as Congolese fans outnumbered the locals at the Soweto venue, creating a vibrant atmosphere on a wintry evening.
Congo's ball retention was superb in the opening stages of the game but Bafana's compactness at the back thwarted all the threats. Mothobi Mvala made a few courageous tackles, preventing Congo stars, especially Brentford's Yoane Wissa, who showed pure class on the ball on a few occasions.
Despite being dominated, Bafana still drew first blood through Foster in the 25th minute. The Burnley man's low-driven strike came after Congo defender Rocky Bhushiri failed to clear Mvala's initial shot that he had blocked.
Seeing that things weren't really happening, Broos withdrew Lepasa and Mihlali Mayambela for Lebo Mothiba and Monnapule Saleng. It was the first time the French-based Mothiba donned the Bafana shirt under Broos' tutelage.
While Congo also started the second half like a house on fire, they burnt out as the game progressed. Conversely, Bafana continued to struggle to string passes together even in the second half, making the affair somewhat dull midway through.
Bafana soldiered on without their skipper Ronwen Williams. The first choice keeper missed the game due to an unspecified illness with third option Ricardo Goss starting ahead of second choice Veli Mothwa, who had started in the goalless draw against Namibia.
Foster, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela and Bathusi Aubass were the only four players who kept their slots in the starting XI from the previous match. The other seven starters – Monnapule Saleng, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thabiso Monyane, Siphephelo Sithole, Grant Margeman and Kobamelo Kodisang – saw their slots being taken by Percy Tau (captain of the day), Mihlali Mayambela, Mvala, Nyiko Mobbie, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Zakhele Lepasa respectively.
Foster strike ensures Bafana's win over DRC
Embarrassment as SA fans outnumbered by Congolese at Orlando
Image: BackpagePix/Sydney Mahlangu
