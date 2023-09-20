Manyama aims to ‘add more success’ as City rope him to assist Tinkler

Lebogang Manyama is looking forward to working with coach Eric Tinkler at Cape Town City as they look to change the fortunes around.
The former Citizens captain was appointed as an assistant to Tinkler yesterday and will be on the bench when they visit TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday night (7.30pm).
Manyama, 33, was forced to retire from professional football earlier this year due to a knee injury. He revealed that a misdiagnosis of an anterior cruciate ligament tear had been the final straw that saw his career end.
But yesterday, City announced that they have roped their former captain back into the club set-up.
“Cape Town City are delighted to confirm the appointment of former club captain Lebogang Manyama as an assistant coach in Eric Tinkler’s technical team. Welcome home, Lebza,” the statement read on the club’s social media platforms.
Manyama made 320 appearances over his career, scoring 55 goals and registering 39 assists over 12 seasons in professional football.
He has played for Ajax Cape Town, SuperSport United, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Cape Town City, Konyaspor and Kaizer Chiefs in his professional career.
Manyama rejoined the Citizens after being released by Chiefs at the end of the 2021/22 season but didn’t play in the entire campaign due to injury.
Manyama refused to talk yesterday as he was preparing to travel to Nelspruit and join the team ahead of the Galaxy match.
But he was quoted by the club’s social media department and said he can’t wait to start in a team where he enjoyed great memories before with Tinkler.
“I’m delighted to join this technical team. I have so many great memories here with coach Eric, and I always said I would be back one day to add more success. This club is home to me,” he said.
There is no time to relax for City as they are desperate to end their five-match winless run when they face Galaxy.
They have lost their last five matches in succession and will be desperate to get back to winning ways.
Fixtures
Today: Galaxy v CPT, Mbombela (7.30pm); Pirates v Sundowns, Orlando (7.30pm); SuperSport v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba (7.30pm)
MTN8 semifinal second leg
Saturday: Sundowns v Chiefs, Lucas Moripe (3pm)
Sunday: Pirates v Stellenbosch, Orlando (3pm)
Manyama aims to ‘add more success’ as City rope him to assist Tinkler
Former skipper was forced to retire due to injury
Image: Gallo Images/Grant Pitcher
