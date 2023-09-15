×

Soccer

Maart happy to see Peterson lead Chiefs

Ntseki prefers keeper as a captain in the absence of Dolly

15 September 2023 - 09:27
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Yusuf Maart of Kaizer Chiefs during the Kaizer Chiefs media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on September 14, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart isnt making a big deal out of being overlooked for captaincy in the absence of vice-captain Keagan Dolly this season, having been preferred by previous coach Arthur Zwane last season.

Itumeleng Khune is Chiefs captain but his exclusion from the starting line-up in recent times has seen his deputy Dolly skipper the side. In Dollys absence last season, Maart donned the armband.

However, things have been different this season as new coach Molefi Ntseki has opted for goalkeeper Brandon Peterson to lead the side as Dolly is yet to feature as hes recovering from a long-term injury. Peterson has skippered Amakhosi in all seven games theyve played across all competitions this season, with Maart starting all of them as well.

Theres 11 players on the field and all of us are leaders. You cant judge leadership by an armband. On my side, I am happy for Brandon. At the end of the day, we lead each other, Maart said during the sides media open-day looking ahead to tomorrows league tie against Royal AM at FNB Stadium, at their Naturena headquarters yesterday.

Maart, 28, is one of few players who have played almost every minute for Amakhosi thus far. The former Sekhukhune United skipper has insinuated the best is yet to come from him, heaping praise on his midfield partner and newcomer Edson Castillo, whos been receiving rave reviews since he joined in the off-season.

To be honest, I still have a lot to do as a player. Eventually, I will get there and put in the shifts that will show that I am a good player, Maart noted.

Castillo is a great player. The way he likes is something different in the team... his passes are amazing and brings a great difference in the team.

Maart also insisted that he prefers to be used as an attacking midfielder rather than as a defensive weapon, having been used in both roles since joining Amakhosi from Babina Noko at the start of the previous season.

I am more comfortable as a No 8 because I feel like a box-to-box type of a midfielder, the soft-spoken Maart said.

