Soccer

AmaZulu’s Mobara hypes up City ahead of their clash

Even Sundowns are scared of them, says defender

14 September 2023 - 07:49
Neville Khoza Journalist
Abbubaker Mobara of AmaZulu FC during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game between AmaZulu and TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on 30 August 2023.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

AmaZulu defender Abbubaker Mobara claims that even ruthless Mamelodi Sundowns are scared of playing Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership.

Usuthu are set to welcome the Citizens in their league match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (3pm), eyeing a successive victory.

Just before the Fifa international break, Usuthu registered their first victory of the season when they beat TS Galaxy 1-0.

And while Mobara expects a difficult encounter, he said even Sundowns were worried every time they came up against Eric Tinkler’s charges. 

“It is Cape Town City. Even Sundowns are afraid of them, so obviously, for us, it is also a difficult match. It is a team that holds the ball. A team that creates opportunities,” Mobara told the media in Durban yesterday.

“It is a team that never gives up the play until the final whistle. I think if we just continue doing what the coach asks of us, stick to the game plan, then we stand a chance of getting the three points.”

Mobara, 29, who has been solid at the back for AmaZulu this season, also revealed what they had been working on during the Fifa international break as they look to improve.

“I think it was more of a touch-up of the things we were lacking in defence when we are not on the ball, how we are preparing ourselves when we lose the ball,” he said.

“It is also more about our wingers trying to find the most effective side and more of the ability to help us in the game. 

“It is a mini pre-season, and the preparations went well. The coach is someone who is allowing us to learn more, improve ourselves and also to learn how big and how the majority of us can look even better if we can stick to his game plan and as a team.

“If we concede fewer goals, then we stand a better chance of winning the game at the end of the day. I think defensively, we are very good this season and hopefully we can keep it until the end of the season.”

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville 7.30pm.

Saturday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga 3pm; Chiefs v Royal, FNB 5.30pm.

Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT, Moses Mabhida 5.30pm.

CAF Confederation Cup

Saturday: Sekhukhune v Saint Eloi Lupopo, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Gaborone v SuperSport, Botswana National 7pm.

Champions League

Tomorrow: Bumamuru v Sundowns, Azam Complex, 3pm.

Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy v Pirates, Botswana National, 3pm.

