Stunned Arrows ready to start life without Vilakazi

Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke admitted that the departure of coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi last week also caught them by surprise and that they were affected by his move.
Vilakazi has since joined Chippa United as a technical director after his shocking exit from Abafana Bes’thende, where he guided them to second spot in the DStv Premiership log table so far this season.
Zuke revealed they only learned about his move when they arrived at training, only to find out that he was no longer there, but that they had since recovered from that.
“I can say that it affected us a bit because to work with someone for a long time and when he leaves like that, where we didn’t expect it, had an impact,” Zuke explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“But that he left during the Fifa break, we had time to go all through that and recover. I can say we were not okay as a team because we didn’t know as players. We were a bit worried because we didn’t expect him to leave.
“He has been with the club for many years, so it was a surprise to all of us. Maybe he had his reasons why he left.”
Zuke, 25, added that Mabhuti Khenyeza had been the one who had been preparing the team to host Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, on Saturday at 3pm.
“But we are fine now. We are focusing on our game against Stellenbosch on Saturday. Everything is going well, and hopefully we can win that match,” he said.
“Facing Stellenbosch won’t be easy. I say this because last season, out of six points, they collected four from us.
“We drew the first game and lost the second round. Now they lost against Orlando Pirates (1-2 in the MTN8) and we all know they are a stubborn team.”
The defender also emphasised the importance of continuing with their decent run, which saw them move to second on the log table before the Fifa international break.
“I think this season there is nothing much that has changed. I can say the players have changed the way they think.
“We want to achieve something this season. Even that Mamelod Sundowns [4-0] defeat was a wake-up call because it helped us to open our eyes and to see what we want.”
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga 3pm; Chiefs v Royal, FNB 5.30pm.
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT, Moses Mabhida 5.30pm.
CAF Confederation Cup
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Saint Eloi Lupopo, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Gaborone v SuperSport, Botswana National 7pm.
Champions League
Friday: Bumamuru v Sundowns, Azam Complex 3pm
Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy v Pirates, Botswana National 3pm
Stunned Arrows ready to start life without Vilakazi
Zuke concedes team rocked by coach's sudden departure
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
Golden Arrows defender Thabani Zuke admitted that the departure of coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi last week also caught them by surprise and that they were affected by his move.
Vilakazi has since joined Chippa United as a technical director after his shocking exit from Abafana Bes’thende, where he guided them to second spot in the DStv Premiership log table so far this season.
Zuke revealed they only learned about his move when they arrived at training, only to find out that he was no longer there, but that they had since recovered from that.
“I can say that it affected us a bit because to work with someone for a long time and when he leaves like that, where we didn’t expect it, had an impact,” Zuke explained to Sowetan yesterday.
“But that he left during the Fifa break, we had time to go all through that and recover. I can say we were not okay as a team because we didn’t know as players. We were a bit worried because we didn’t expect him to leave.
“He has been with the club for many years, so it was a surprise to all of us. Maybe he had his reasons why he left.”
Zuke, 25, added that Mabhuti Khenyeza had been the one who had been preparing the team to host Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium, Hammarsdale, on Saturday at 3pm.
“But we are fine now. We are focusing on our game against Stellenbosch on Saturday. Everything is going well, and hopefully we can win that match,” he said.
“Facing Stellenbosch won’t be easy. I say this because last season, out of six points, they collected four from us.
“We drew the first game and lost the second round. Now they lost against Orlando Pirates (1-2 in the MTN8) and we all know they are a stubborn team.”
The defender also emphasised the importance of continuing with their decent run, which saw them move to second on the log table before the Fifa international break.
“I think this season there is nothing much that has changed. I can say the players have changed the way they think.
“We want to achieve something this season. Even that Mamelod Sundowns [4-0] defeat was a wake-up call because it helped us to open our eyes and to see what we want.”
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville 7.30pm.
Saturday: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga 3pm; Chiefs v Royal, FNB 5.30pm.
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT, Moses Mabhida 5.30pm.
CAF Confederation Cup
Saturday: Sekhukhune v Saint Eloi Lupopo, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Gaborone v SuperSport, Botswana National 7pm.
Champions League
Friday: Bumamuru v Sundowns, Azam Complex 3pm
Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy v Pirates, Botswana National 3pm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos