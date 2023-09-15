×

Soccer

Msimango keen to prove Broos wrong, and win place in Afcon squad

Defender calls for consistency as Chiefs host Royal

15 September 2023 - 09:10
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Given Msimango of Kaizer Chiefs during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

As much as he respects coach Hugo Broos’ sentiment about Kaizer Chiefs players not deserving to play for Bafana Bafana, Given Msimango is hell-bent on forcing his way into the national team set-up ahead of next year’s Afcon.

Before making a U-turn by calling-up Pule Mmodi to replace injured Themba Zwane for the recent two friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo, Broos had said Chiefs players didn’t deserve to play for Bafana.

Msimango is determined to consistently put in great shifts to convince Broos, highlighting the public will judge if he really doesn’t deserve to be part of the squad going forward. Ivory Coast will host the Afcon early next year.

“For me is just to respect his [Broos’] observations and opinions and just to continue doing what I am doing for the club and for myself... continue improving like I am [doing] at each and every training session,” Msimango, who’d made the provisional squad for the recent Bafana camp, said at Naturena yesterday.

“No favours will be done [in selecting the final squad for Afcon], I believe... you can’t fool the South African population, they are huge lovers of the game, they understand the game. So, that’s what I am focusing on [making the final Afcon squad], that’s what my goal is.

“We have five months until the Afcon... your performances will put you in the team. People need to understand that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, their own observations, to what they feel about footballers, clubs and whatever the case may be. So, my job is to respect those opinions.”

Msimango is sure to start when Amakhosi resume their domestic campaign by hosting Royal AM in a league tie at FNB Stadium tomorrow (5.3pm). Chiefs had won two games on the trot, against AmaZulu and Stellenbosch, before the Fifa hiatus.

According to Msimango, the aim is to continue where they left off before the break, albeit he expects Royal to come determined.

“We won two league games back-to-back before the Fifa break, so it’ll be nice to continue where we left off when we meet Royal AM. I know they’ll come at us guns blazing, trying to put us under pressure because that’s what all the teams do when they play us,” Msimango said.

Fixtures

Today: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville (7.30pm).

Tomorrow: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chiefs v Royal, FNB (5.30pm).

Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm).

CAF Confederation Cup

Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Saint Eloi Lupopo, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Gaborone v SuperSport, Botswana National (7pm).

Champions League

Today: Bumamuru v Sundowns, Azam Complex, (3pm).

Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy v Pirates, Botswana National, (3pm).

