Cameroon and Namibia complete Africa Cup of Nations qualified teams

A nervy Cameroon scored twice in the second half to beat plucky Burundi 3-0 in Garoua on Tuesday and qualify for January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals, with goalkeeper Andre Onana marked his return to the team with a series of key saves.

Cameroon had needed to win the game to ensure a place in the finals. Victory saw them finish top of three-team group C and also ensured that Namibia would qualify with them while Burundi missed out.

Bryan Mbeumo took advantage of a defensive slip to score one minute into the second half before defender Christopher Wooh swept home the ball from close range for the second goal in the 59th minute.

Wooh had missed the header from a corner by Karl Toko Ekambi but it fell loose and he was quick to sweep it home.