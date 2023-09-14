Ntseki confirms Chiefs interest in Stellies' Mthethwa

Amid rife reports that Stellenbosch have turned down numerous mega money offers from Kaizer Chiefs for their talismanic anchorman Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa, Amakhosi coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed they’d love to sign the 28-year-old central midfielder.
The Premier Soccer League transfer window only slams shut on September 22. Recent reports reveal that Chiefs tabled an offer in the region of R8m for Mthethwa, who's also understood to be in Amakhosi rivals Orlando Pirates’ radar, only for the Cape Winelands side to turn it down.
“The most important thing is that he’s a good quality player...we’d love to have him any time, whenever he’s available, whenever we have the resources to bring him in. He’s a good player,” Ntseki answered when SowetanLIVE asked if they were really interested in Mthethwa at their Naturena base on Thursday morning.
“In our player audit, we’ve put in so many players even though we’ve never gone public about those players.
“It’s very normal for a team like Kaizer Chiefs to be looking for quality players to strengthen the team. So, the name of Mthethwa is also making the rounds about him coming to Chiefs and there’ve been many other players that were spoken about coming to Kaizer Chiefs.”
Meanwhile, Ntseki opted for a rather diplomatic approach when quizzed if he’d be keen to meet with his Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos to iron out their differences after the latter said he’d arrange to meet him to explain his controversial statement that Amakhosi players weren’t deserving to receive Bafana call-ups.
“As Kaizer Chiefs, we were very happy to see one of our top quality players [Pule Mmodi] being selected for Bafana. As for whatever happened, the most important thing is that we support our national team. I can only wish coach Hugo the best of luck going into Afcon [in Ivory Coast early next year],” the Chiefs coach said.
Broos eventually made a U-turn and called up Mmodi to replace injured Themba Zwane for the recent friendlies against Namibia and DR Congo. Chiefs resume their season by hosting Royal AM in a league tie at FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).
Ntseki confirms Chiefs interest in Stellies' Mthethwa
Image: Ashley Vlotman
