Gallants fall a lesson for Sekhukhune as CAF bid begins

That Marumo Gallants had difficulties following their brilliant run in the CAF Confederation Cup makes Sekhukhune United defender Daniel Cardoso worried.
Gallants reached the semifinal of the competition before they were relegated from the DStv Premiership a few weeks later last season.
As Sekhukhune start their journey in Africa's second important clubs competition against Congolese side Saint Eloi Lupopo at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (5pm) in the second preliminary round, Cardoso warned that they had to be careful not to see what happened to Gallants could affect them too.
"Look, the Confederation Cup is always nice for the club to be in, being recognised in the continent and putting your foot on the market, but it also puts a strain on you,” Cardoso explained to the Sowetan yesterday.
"You saw what happened with Gallants last season. They went very far in the competition. There is a lot of traveling and a lot of logistics, and it is something that we have to keep in the back of our mind.
"But it depends on how far we get and also depends on how far the club wants to go. I know traveling around the continent is not cheap. It costs a lot in your pocket.
"I mean, we have a lot of competitions, plus this one, it's five cups now, and we are fighting in all. We are already out of the MTN8, so it boils down to competing on four and it will depend on how badly the bosses at the club want it.”
With a lot of traveling also in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as they play their home matches in Polokwane but training in Johannesburg, the ex-Kaizer Chiefs defender feels this will take a lot from the players and fatigue will start to creep in.
"The club has not said anything [on how far it wants to go], we are building up now towards the week, the CAF and all that,” he said.
“I’m sure they will sit down and hopefully today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today) and tell us how far we want to go.
"We are travelling a lot already. Every game for us is away. So it won't be anything new. But as I said, Gallants struggled in the league after traveling around, like 10- to 12-hour flights, and jetlag starts to get in quickly and it's very hot in the continent.
"It's not the same as SA. Some of the countries you play in astroturf and you start picking up injuries, then you start losing focus in the league.”
Gallants fall a lesson for Sekhukhune as CAF bid begins
Cardoso warns Babina Noko to avoid similar fate
Image: Sydney Seshibedi
