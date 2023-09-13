SuperSport have potential to win Confed Cup – Arubi

After coming close to reaching the CAF Confederation Cup final with Marumo Gallants last season, Washington Arubi believes with the quality and experience they have at SuperSport United, it will be enough to go one better this time.
Gallants were eliminated in the semifinal of the competition last campaign and Arubi, who is now at SuperSport, wants to use that experience and help the club go all the way and clinch the title.
Matsatsantsa a Pitori will start their journey against Gaborone United at the second preliminary round first leg at Botswana National Stadium on Saturday (7pm).
“Considering the experience we have from the coach [Gavin Hunt] and also the team itself, as an individual I'm looking forward to going one step ahead by reaching the final and trying to win the cup,” Arubi told Sowetan yesterday.
“I think everyone in the team wants to win the cup. It is a good thing for the team to win cups and it also motivates players and also pushes us to do more in the league.
“The more we experience different environments, the more we improve and grow. The experience I got last time made me grow as a person and it helped the team.
“If you check, there was a time when we were struggling with Gallants, but after our good run in this competition, we started to pick up points in the league and we improved a lot.”
Arubi, 38, also hopes his knowledge in this competition will rub off on his teammates.
“It was a good experience. You can see that even at my old club, we had new and young players and it is the same situation we have here,” he said.
“We just have to try and advise them and also tell them that this competition is not easy because you will be meeting different people and be in different environments, so we just have to prepare ourselves mentally.
“The conversation with the players has been good. They are excited to face a new challenge because also, to them, it is an exposure that will make them grow.”
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
