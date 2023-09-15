Larsen believes Magesi have requisite strength for NFD battle

Following their promising start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, Magesi coach Clinton Larsen feels they have a competitive team this time compared to the last campaign.
Magesi got their campaign off to a decent start with a draw against Pretoria Callies and a 2-1 victory over Baroka in their opening two matches.
Larsen said they had brought experienced players this time and those have made a major difference.
“Well, we were hard at work in pre-season trying to strengthen the squad after last campaign where we struggled,” Larsen told Sowetan yesterday.
“We decided to make sure that this time around, we have a competitive team because 90 percent of the players last season were playing for the first time at this level.
“The adjustment was difficult for everybody and the club, so this time around, we went to bring a little bit of experience into the set-up.
“The likes of Diamond Thopola, Katlego Molaba just to name a few, Mzwandile Buthelezi from Polokwane City, Matsemela Jomo from La Masia are the type of players we were missing last season.
“They have made a huge difference not only in how we play, but also the attitude and professionalism we are trying to instil in the club. I believe we won′t be a team you can easily push over this season.”
Magesi will look to continue with that promising start when they visit La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3pm).
“We are never satisfied when we drop points, it’s a game we should have won against Callies, anyway we got four points. It’s a decent start to the season,” he said.
“We just want to make sure we keep on putting points on the board. For almost the entire last season, we were in the mid-table, so we want to do things differently this time around and be more competitive.
“Last season, we managed to win the three games we played against them, but this is a new campaign and they also strengthened their team.”
Fixtures
All matches will kick off at 3pm
Today: Maritzburg v Casric, Sugar Ray Xulu
Tomorrow: JDR v Baroka, Soshanguve; La Masia v Magesi, Dobsonville; City Rovers v Gallants, Isak Steyl; Venda v Callies Thohoyandou.
Sunday: Lions v Upington; GWK Park; Orbit v Leopards, Soshanguve; Milford v University of PTA, Princess Magogo.
