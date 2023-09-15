×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Larsen believes Magesi have requisite strength for NFD battle

We are no longer pushovers, says coach after promising start

15 September 2023 - 11:02
Neville Khoza Journalist
Diamond Thopola of All Stars during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2022/23 game between Cape Town Spurs and All Stars FC at Athlone Stadium on 30 January 2023.
Diamond Thopola of All Stars during the Motsepe Foundation Championship 2022/23 game between Cape Town Spurs and All Stars FC at Athlone Stadium on 30 January 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Following their promising start to the Motsepe Foundation Championship this season, Magesi coach Clinton Larsen feels they have a competitive team this time compared to the last campaign.

Magesi got their campaign off to a decent start with a draw against Pretoria Callies and a 2-1 victory over Baroka in their opening two matches.

Larsen said they had brought experienced players this time and those have made a major difference.

“Well, we were hard at work in pre-season trying to strengthen the squad after last campaign where we struggled,” Larsen told Sowetan yesterday.

“We decided to make sure that this time around, we have a competitive team because 90 percent of the players last season were playing for the first time at this level.

“The adjustment was difficult for everybody and the club, so this time around, we went to bring a little bit of experience into the set-up.

“The likes of Diamond Thopola, Katlego Molaba just to name a few, Mzwandile Buthelezi from Polokwane City, Matsemela Jomo from La Masia are the type of players we were missing last season.

“They have made a huge difference not only in how we play, but also the attitude and professionalism we are trying to instil in the club. I believe we won′t be a team you can easily push over this season.”

Magesi will look to continue with that promising start when they visit La Masia at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow (3pm).

“We are never satisfied when we drop points, it’s a game we should have won against Callies, anyway we got four points. It’s a decent start to the season,” he said.

“We just want to make sure we keep on putting points on the board. For almost the entire last season, we were in the mid-table, so we want to do things differently this time around and be more competitive.

“Last season, we managed to win the three games we played against them, but this is a new campaign and they also strengthened their team.”

Fixtures

All matches will kick off at 3pm

Today: Maritzburg v Casric, Sugar Ray Xulu 

Tomorrow: JDR v Baroka, Soshanguve; La Masia v Magesi, Dobsonville; City Rovers v Gallants, Isak Steyl; Venda v Callies Thohoyandou.

Sunday: Lions v Upington; GWK Park; Orbit v Leopards, Soshanguve; Milford v University of PTA, Princess Magogo.

Shalulile returns as Sundowns head for a mismatch

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to steamroll past Bumamuru when they meet in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg at Azam ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Hanamub counts on AmaZulu’s home form to see off City

AmaZulu defender Riaan Hanamub stressed the importance of maintaining their unbeaten run at home when they host Cape Town City in the DStv ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Ramoreboli braces for ‘three types’ of Pirates

Orlando Pirates may have beaten Jwaneng Galaxy twice in the past, but history isn't entirely favouring the Soweto giants against Botswana teams in ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Maart happy to see Peterson lead Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart isn’t making a big deal out of being overlooked for captaincy in the absence of vice-captain Keagan Dolly this ...
Sport
12 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I think of her all the time' - Reeva Steenkamp's father at Oscar trial
The Suit Concer-tized Orchestra Rehearsal