Soccer

Shalulile returns as Sundowns head for a mismatch

Burundian minnows could be in for a hiding

15 September 2023 - 10:52
Neville Khoza Journalist
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal with Sipho Mbule during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Pretoria.
Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates scoring a goal with Sipho Mbule during the DStv Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 10, 2023 in Pretoria.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Mamelodi Sundowns are expected to steamroll past Bumamuru when they meet in the CAF Champions League second preliminary round first leg at Azam Complex Stadium in Tanzania this afternoon (3pm).

A winner of the two legs will advance to the group stages and while little is known about the Burundian champions, Sundowns’ quality should be enough to see them through.

Bumamuru are making their debut in the Champions League and their previous experience in the CAF interclub competitions started in 2021 where they lost in the first round.

The Burundi side also finds themselves 12th on their Burundi Premier League table with three points nine behind their leaders Vital’O, having played two matches less.

Their last two results were a victory and a defeat and the last time they were in action was on September 3 when they were edged 1-0 by Tigre Noir away.

Given Sundowns’ bright start to the league, after winning seven and drawing once across all competitions they are favourites to progress.

They will want to put their opponents to the sword and set the tone for the rest of the competition that they want to do better by laying their hands finally on this trophy this time around.

Sundowns have been boosted by the return of hitman Peter Shalulile, who travelled with the squad and is in contention for a place in the starting line-up after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Elsewhere in the Confederation Cup, Sekhukhune United will look to make home-ground advantage count when they host Saint Eloi Lupopo at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow (5pm).

SuperSport United will travel to Botswana to face Gaborone United tomorrow at 7pm and will be looking for a positive result in the first leg.  

