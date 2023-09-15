Hanamub counts on AmaZulu’s home form to see off City

AmaZulu defender Riaan Hanamub stressed the importance of maintaining their unbeaten run at home when they host Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
Usuthu are yet to taste a defeat at home this season, with two draws and a victory. Their only defeat was away to Kaizer Chiefs and they head into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over TS Galaxy in their last league match.
Hanamub said they had to take positives from that victory into Sunday’s game against the Citizens.
“Last game, there were a lot of positives, so we will take those into the game against Cape Town City. It is not going to be easy,” Hanamub said.
“It does not say if we are coming from a win, City would be a walkover. They are a very good team, but we have been doing well in training and preparing well. I just hope that we can execute the coach’s plan perfectly.
“City are coming into our home ground and that’s where we need to be strong and we have to make it difficult for them."
Eric Tinkler’s charges will be looking to end their four successive defeats across all competitions when they face Usuthu and that's why Hanamub predicts a difficult encounter.
The 28-year-old left-back has been one of the consistent players at the club and has put this down to the amount of work he has been putting behind the scenes.
“I think mine is to work hard in training and if I’m given a chance just do my best. I'm really fortunate to be part of this team. There are a lot of players who want to be where I am,” he said.
“I’m taking the opportunity and I’m working hard to give my best every day. Also, coach Pablo Franco is a very good, even better human being. If you have a coach that you will always approach to ask certain things, he is really open to hearing what you are struggling with.
“He is committed to the game, something we really love to have.”
Fixtures
Today: Swallows v Bay, Dobsonville (7.30pm).
Tomorrow: Arrows v Stellenbosch, Mpumalanga (3pm); Chiefs v Royal, FNB (5.30pm).
Sunday: AmaZulu v CPT, Moses Mabhida (5.30pm).
CAF Confederation Cup
Tomorrow: Sekhukhune v Saint Eloi Lupopo, Peter Mokaba (5pm); Gaborone v SuperSport, Botswana National (7pm).
Champions League
Today: Bumamuru v Sundowns, Azam Complex, (3pm).
Sunday: Jwaneng Galaxy v Pirates, Botswana National, (3pm).
