Molefi Ntseki has resisted the temptation to respond to Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos, who this week said none of Kaizer Chiefs players deserve to play for the senior national team.
Broos announced the Bafana squad for next week’s friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without a single player from Chiefs.
Bafana’s friendly internationals are to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast from January 13.
“Firstly if I was the Bafana Bafana coach, I give respect to all the coaches and all the clubs,” said Ntseki.
"You select players based on your approach to the game, you select players based on their ability and what you want to bring to the game. You select players based on the tactical approach that you have on the game.
Chiefs coach Ntseki responds to criticism from Bafana counterpart Broos
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
“I think if he doesn’t see any of the Kaizer Chiefs players helping him out, it is a choice. Unfortunately we haven’t received any template from anybody to say if you want a player in the national team, these are the things to work out.
“Unfortunately I can’t comment on whatever he said because I am the Kaizer Chiefs coach and he is the Bafana Bafana coach.”
Broos said the gap from Sundowns in the league this campaign indicates the Naturena-based team are not at optimal.
“So yes, Chiefs have to improve. I saw the games — on Saturday I was at the Chiefs game — and I’m sorry, but at the moment there’s no [Chiefs] player who deserves to be a Bafana Bafana player,” Broos said during the week.
