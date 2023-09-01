×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Chiefs coach Ntseki responds to criticism from Bafana counterpart Broos

01 September 2023 - 10:25
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the MTN8 semifinal first leg pre-match press conference.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Molefi Ntseki during the MTN8 semifinal first leg pre-match press conference.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Molefi Ntseki has resisted the temptation to respond to Bafana Bafana counterpart Hugo Broos, who this week said none of Kaizer Chiefs players deserve to play for the senior national team. 

Broos announced the Bafana squad for next week’s friendly matches against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) without a single player from Chiefs. 

Bafana’s friendly internationals are to prepare for the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Ivory Coast from January 13. 

“Firstly if I was the Bafana Bafana coach, I give respect to all the coaches and all the clubs,” said Ntseki. 

"You select players based on your approach to the game, you select players based on their ability and what you want to bring to the game. You select players based on the tactical approach that you have on the game.

“I think if he doesn’t see any of the Kaizer Chiefs players helping him out, it is a choice. Unfortunately we haven’t received any template from anybody to say if you want a player in the national team, these are the things to work out.  

“Unfortunately I can’t comment on whatever he said because I am the Kaizer Chiefs coach and he is the Bafana Bafana coach.” 

Broos said the gap from Sundowns in the league this campaign indicates the Naturena-based team are not at optimal. 

“So yes, Chiefs have to improve. I saw the games — on Saturday I was at the Chiefs game — and I’m sorry, but at the moment there’s no [Chiefs] player who deserves to be a Bafana Bafana player,” Broos said during the week. 

No Chiefs player deserves a Bafana call-up – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has stated that Kaizer Chiefs players will only be selected in the national team if he sees an improvement from their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mothiba the ‘type of striker we don't have’, says Broos as he names Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced a squad heavy in strikers, the coach apparently keen to run the rule over some talented forwards  as he ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs, Downs to go gung-ho in first leg tie

Both coaches Molefi Ntseki and Rulani Mokwena have made it clear that they'll treat the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals as a one-off fixture, ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Barker draws courage from first win over Bucs

Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker appears to be drawing confidence from the fact that they’ve already beaten Orlando Pirates this season as the two ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

Related articles

Latest Videos

More than 50 dead in Johannesburg fire in reportedly hijacked building
'We will work with a non-captured ANC': Ace Magashule unveils new political ...