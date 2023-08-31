Coaches must not be put on pedestals – Riveiro

Orlando Pirates tactician Jose Riveiro has downplayed the role of coaches in modern football, urging the local media to refrain from depicting him as the luminary of the Buccaneers’ success.
Pirates beat Cape Town City 2-0 in a league tie at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, thanks to goals from Zakhele Lepasa and Patrick Maswanganyi. During his post-match press conference, Riveiro took great exception to a statement from one journalist that said Lepasa was scoring for him, asking “for me”? The statement was then rephrased to say scoring for the club.
“I understand perfectly the nature of my job and if you guys as media focus too much on the role of the coach, saying things like ‘Zakes [Lepasa] is scoring for me’ or I beat the other coach or stuff like that, the fans will follow the same rhythm obviously,” said Riveiro.
“In football, especially nowadays, my role is obviously important but there’s a lot of people working around me, supporting and helping the players. I [however] understand that I have to accept that responsibility [as a coach].”
The Spaniard also emphasised his wish to see the Sea Robbers filling up Orlando Stadium as they aim to make the venue a fortress. Riveiro thinks the atmosphere at Orlando Stadium is gradually improving, highlighting the significance of the relationship between the supporters in the stands and the players on the field.
“Hopefully the next time there’ll be 40,000 instead of 10,000 [fans at Orlando Stadium], that’s our target that we can fill this stadium every three days,” Riveiro noted.
“It’s true that here in Orlando it’s difficult for the opponents. Actually, I think the atmosphere is getting much better. The connection between the players and the fans, I think, is crucial for us. The atmosphere in the beginning of the season here at Orlando has been fantastic.”
Pirates have since switched their attention to the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against Stellenbosch, the only side that have beaten them thus far this term, at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
Pirates tactician says many people are involved in team’s success
Coaches must not be put on pedestals – Riveiro
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
