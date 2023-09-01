Lepasa could hold key as Bucs eye revenge against Stellies

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stated the fact that their trip to the Western Cape previously against Stellenbosch ended in defeat in the DStv Premiership is an extra motivation ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Buccaneers lost their opening match of the season 1-0 last month at Danie Craven Stadium to Stellies.
“The fact that we didn’t win last time we played them a few weeks ago is extra motivation. I think we played a good game but not good enough to get the result we were looking for," Riveiro told the media.
"We are going there with the intention to win the game and not looking for an unspecific result. We just want to go there and be better than Stellenbosch and to have an advantage after the match.”
The Spaniard also acknowledged that Stellies had played differently since their 1-0 defeat, but that they knew what went wrong in the match and would rectify it this time.
"They are a good team; well organised. They changed quite a bit from the first game. It's a difficult team to contend with and they are really aggressive, especially in the beginning of the match,” he said.
"They go hard in duels and there are many things that we need to control and there are little things that we need to do better than the previous game we played there if we want to win.
"We will approach the game with the intention to win the first leg. Obviously, with two matches, we will have the opportunity to consolidate our performance at Orlando Stadium.
"But, we want to perform in the right way, understanding that we have the opportunity and capacity to do it.”
With striker Zakhele Lepasa enjoying great form after scoring nine goals across all competitions this season, Riveiro doubts if the striker will become big-headed by his latest rise in performances.
“He is 26, he is a mature boy. As you know, I don’t want to focus much on individuals. He is in a different stage of his career and his maturity is playing a role in the things that he is getting.”
Riveiro expects different approach from Steve Barker’s men
Lepasa could hold key as Bucs eye revenge against Stellies
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has stated the fact that their trip to the Western Cape previously against Stellenbosch ended in defeat in the DStv Premiership is an extra motivation ahead of their MTN8 semifinal first leg at Athlone Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Buccaneers lost their opening match of the season 1-0 last month at Danie Craven Stadium to Stellies.
“The fact that we didn’t win last time we played them a few weeks ago is extra motivation. I think we played a good game but not good enough to get the result we were looking for," Riveiro told the media.
"We are going there with the intention to win the game and not looking for an unspecific result. We just want to go there and be better than Stellenbosch and to have an advantage after the match.”
The Spaniard also acknowledged that Stellies had played differently since their 1-0 defeat, but that they knew what went wrong in the match and would rectify it this time.
"They are a good team; well organised. They changed quite a bit from the first game. It's a difficult team to contend with and they are really aggressive, especially in the beginning of the match,” he said.
"They go hard in duels and there are many things that we need to control and there are little things that we need to do better than the previous game we played there if we want to win.
"We will approach the game with the intention to win the first leg. Obviously, with two matches, we will have the opportunity to consolidate our performance at Orlando Stadium.
"But, we want to perform in the right way, understanding that we have the opportunity and capacity to do it.”
With striker Zakhele Lepasa enjoying great form after scoring nine goals across all competitions this season, Riveiro doubts if the striker will become big-headed by his latest rise in performances.
“He is 26, he is a mature boy. As you know, I don’t want to focus much on individuals. He is in a different stage of his career and his maturity is playing a role in the things that he is getting.”
Chiefs, Downs to go gung-ho in first leg tie
Rulani believes God is a Chiefs supporter
Coaches must not be put on pedestals – Riveiro
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos