Mothiba the ‘type of striker we don't have’, says Broos as he names Bafana squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos on Wednesday announced a squad for next month's friendlies that was heavy in strikers, the coach apparently keen to run the rule over some talented forwards as he seeks to resolve Bafana Bafana's notorious scoring problems.

Big, 27-year-old France-based centre-forward Lebo Mothiba - who made a bright start to his Bafana career from 2018, with four goals in 14 games, but has not featured yet under Broos - is likely to make his return in a national team jersey having made the 23-player squad.

South Africa meet Namibia on September 9 (3pm) and Democratic Republic of Congo on September 12 (5pm) in matches at Orlando Stadium that will serve as preparation for the start of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers in November and African Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast from January 13.

Broos can have a look at a potentially potent strike partnership of Strasbourg striker Mothiba and Burnley's Lyle Foster in the matches.