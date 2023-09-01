I knew I’d get it right, beams Franco after first win

AmaZulu trainer Pablo Franco insists he never panics when things look dire for the club.
Franco finally witnessed his team score for the first time in an official match under his tutelage when they registered a 1-0 win, their maiden as well this campaign, against TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday.
Augustine Kwen netted the solitary strike. Before this game, AmaZulu had failed to win any of their previous four opening league games of this season, where they drew goalless three times before they were thumped 3-0 by Kaizer Chiefs last Saturday at FNB Stadium.
“I told you guys [journalists] two days ago that I was calm. Today [on Wednesday] after the game, it’s the same,” Martin, who joined Usuthu in the off-season, said.
The Spaniard is convinced they have always been a decent side even when they were struggling to find the back of the net, highlighting the win over Galaxy didn’t make them world-beaters either. Martin takes pride from the fact that they’ve kept four clean slates from five league outings, adding the win over the Rockets was a confidence booster.
“I don’t think two days ago we were bad and I don’t think today we are Manchester City, so we need to keep this balance. We need to keep trusting the process,” Martin said.
“Now we are in a better position. It’s time to be positive... I mean we have four clean sheets from five games and only a few teams have that. I hope the morale is getting higher.”
The AmaZulu coach also shed some light on why new recruit Rowan Human has been used sparingly thus far, having only played 39 minutes. The 22-year-old attacker joined from relegated side Maritzburg United in the off-season.
“Rowan came very late and he didn’t have a pre-season because he was with Bafana [in the Cosafa Cup]. We need to get him fit as soon as possible. He was in my plans for the second half [against Galaxy] but circumstances were different,” Martin said.
Image: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
