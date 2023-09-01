Mabasa’s double draws high praise from Komphela

Moroka Swallows coach Steve Komphela is impressed with striker Tshegofatso Mabasa and has warned there is still more to come from him.
Mabasa, who is on loan from Orlando Pirates, is reviving his career at Swallows, having already netted three goals in four appearances.
On Wednesday, he netted a brace to help Swallows beat struggling Cape Town Spurs 3-1 at Dobsonville Stadium, with Gabadinho Mhango scoring the other.
Therlo Moosa scored Spurs’ only goal. Komphela, who worked with Mabasa at now-defunct Bloemfontein Celtic, was full of praise for the striker.
“The guy is talented. He is something else, any high ball coming into him, he holds play and controls the ball and brings it closer in and around the box, dangerous,” Komphela explained to the media during the post-match press conference.
“From Bloemfontein Celtic, when he was still at youth when he went to Orlando Pirates, and he lacks nothing.
“He is okay here and we are extremely lucky to have him because he has the right attitude and he is an intelligent person. He can also handle a lot of dynamics. But what we are trying to fight for is to have a team playing as a unit, and with more confidence.
“Up front, we want to see [Kagiso] Malinga clicking with Mabasa, [Dumisani] Zuma and Mhango.”
Komphela, 56, has also drawn confidence from his strikers who are finding the back of the net and he feels that should they continue with that, they can achieve something this season.
“Strikers, when they score, they invite more goals because the confidence is high and it just becomes an automatic action,” he said.
“I’m happy that Mabasa is scoring, Mhango must score, Zuma must quickly come and score and KG [Malinga].
“I had a small meeting with them and told them if all four of you and each one of you can give us ten goals, Gaba is already sitting on two, and Mabasa [three], then you say Zuma should chip in, so 40 goals in the league will give you something.”
Birds coach predicts great future for on-loan striker
Mabasa’s double draws high praise from Komphela
Image: Gallo Images/Lee Warren
