Bartlett targets transfer window as Spurs sink further

Cape Town Spurs’ recent performance suggests that coach Shaun Bartlett could be the first victim to be fired this season.
Spurs' start to life in the DStv Premiership has been a nightmare as they lost all their opening five matches to remain bottom of the log table.
And despite receiving support from club chairman Ari Efstathiou, that can change if results continue to elude them.
Speaking after their 3-1 defeat to Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday, Bartlett felt the players had not upped their game, hence they had struggled so far.
“I don't think our players are doing everything possible to focus on understanding the way we play,” Bartlett said during the post-match press conference.
“I think that's a reality check. All the players have recognised also from a tactical point of view that more work needs to be done on every aspect of our players individually and as a team.
“I have been speaking to management to see if there is a possibility of bringing other players in certain positions that can help us.
“We need to find solutions as quickly as possible. There are only two weeks left till the transfer window closes.”
Tshegofatso Mabasa scored a brace, while Gabadinho Mhango scored the other, with Therlo Moosa netting for Spurs on Wednesday.
Asked if the support from the management had been a relief for him, Bartlett, 50, said it was still early to press panic buttons.
“It's the norm [for clubs to back a coach] if the results don't come and there is a lot of speculation,” he said.
“I think the club also recognised that adjustment into the next level of the Premiership is not that easy.
“So, we have a lot of work to do in all aspects, whether it's the coaching staff, players, or management. We need to work together to find that solution and turn this season around.
“If you say panic stations, I think it's too early. There are a lot of games that need to be played so we have to make sure that in the next few weeks, we do everything.
“As a coach, you want to be successful and this is not the best start to the Premiership for the club. Whether we want to make excuses or use that as an excuse, the turnaround time between the playoffs and the start of the season was not the best.”
Coach could be on brink of axe after five losses in a row
Bartlett targets transfer window as Spurs sink further
