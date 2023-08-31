Ribeiro's brace ensures Sundowns ease past Polokwane

Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched rookies Polokwane City 2-0, stretching their unbeaten league run to 30 games at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Ribeiro Costa’s brace is what ensured Sundowns, who finished the game a man down after Lebohang Maboe was sent off for a foul on Tholo Matuludi in the 86th minute, get full points.
The last time Sundowns, who are hunting for a seventh consecutive league trophy, lost a league game was when they were beaten 2-1 by Tshwane foes SuperSport United in September last year.
Kaizer Chiefs hold the longest unbeaten streak in the league, achieving that by going 31 games without tasting a defeat until they lost to Platinum Stars in 2005.
It was clear from the word go that Polokwane’s game-plan was to absorb pressure and wait to hurt Sundowns on transition. Apart from conceding a penalty that was tucked away by Costa in the 12th minute, the hosts had a disciplined defensive shift in the first period.
Referee Jelly Chavani awarded the Brazilians the penalty after Polokwane skipper Bulelani Nikani’s panicky tackle on Marcelo Allende inside the box. Sundowns were relentlessly patient in their build-up schemes, creating a few half chances that Polokwane keeper Lindokuhle Mathebula dealt with splendidly.
Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena were in the thick of things for the visitors for the better part of the first half. The home side’s plan to catch Sundowns on counter-attacks yielded a few promising moments but their isolated striker Douglas Mapfumo couldn’t compose himself in most instances when he was set up, through those counter-attacks.
The Brazilians had an even better second half, where they made sure that Polokwane hardly made box entries. It took just five minutes into the second period for Sundowns to extend their lead, thanks to Costa again. The Brazilian pounced on a loose ball after Mathebula had initially saved Themba Zwane’s effort.
Coach Rulani Mokwena rested a few of his stars early in the second half. Teboho Mokoena and Mendieta were replaced by Mosa Lebusa and Lesiba Nku early in the second half. Sundowns characteristically never rushed anything even in the second half and Polokwane players appeared to be fatigued at the later stages of the match.
Maboe sees red but Rulani's charges rule again
Ribeiro's brace ensures Sundowns ease past Polokwane
Image: Gallo images/Philip Maeta
Mamelodi Sundowns dispatched rookies Polokwane City 2-0, stretching their unbeaten league run to 30 games at Peter Mokaba Stadium yesterday.
Ribeiro Costa’s brace is what ensured Sundowns, who finished the game a man down after Lebohang Maboe was sent off for a foul on Tholo Matuludi in the 86th minute, get full points.
The last time Sundowns, who are hunting for a seventh consecutive league trophy, lost a league game was when they were beaten 2-1 by Tshwane foes SuperSport United in September last year.
Kaizer Chiefs hold the longest unbeaten streak in the league, achieving that by going 31 games without tasting a defeat until they lost to Platinum Stars in 2005.
It was clear from the word go that Polokwane’s game-plan was to absorb pressure and wait to hurt Sundowns on transition. Apart from conceding a penalty that was tucked away by Costa in the 12th minute, the hosts had a disciplined defensive shift in the first period.
Referee Jelly Chavani awarded the Brazilians the penalty after Polokwane skipper Bulelani Nikani’s panicky tackle on Marcelo Allende inside the box. Sundowns were relentlessly patient in their build-up schemes, creating a few half chances that Polokwane keeper Lindokuhle Mathebula dealt with splendidly.
Junior Mendieta and Teboho Mokoena were in the thick of things for the visitors for the better part of the first half. The home side’s plan to catch Sundowns on counter-attacks yielded a few promising moments but their isolated striker Douglas Mapfumo couldn’t compose himself in most instances when he was set up, through those counter-attacks.
The Brazilians had an even better second half, where they made sure that Polokwane hardly made box entries. It took just five minutes into the second period for Sundowns to extend their lead, thanks to Costa again. The Brazilian pounced on a loose ball after Mathebula had initially saved Themba Zwane’s effort.
Coach Rulani Mokwena rested a few of his stars early in the second half. Teboho Mokoena and Mendieta were replaced by Mosa Lebusa and Lesiba Nku early in the second half. Sundowns characteristically never rushed anything even in the second half and Polokwane players appeared to be fatigued at the later stages of the match.
Vilakazi happy with Arrows finishing after 3-0 win over SuperSport
Modiba wary of Polokwane City's Mapfumo, Appollis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos