No Chiefs player deserves a Bafana call-up – Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has stated that Kaizer Chiefs players will only be selected in the national team if he sees an improvement from their side this season.
Broos didn’t hide his feelings about how Amakhosi have performed recently, saying their quality has not improved from last season despite having a new coach in Molefi Ntseki and some new players.
The Belgian was speaking after he announced his squad yesterday for next month’s friendlies against Namibia, on September 9, and the Democratic Republic of Congo on September 12, both set for Orlando Stadium.
Broos had selected Brandon Petersen, Given Msimango, Pule Mmodi and Sifiso Hlanti in his 36-man preliminary squad, but not one of them made the final squad.
“For the moment, Kaizer Chiefs [are] still the same as last year,” Broos told the media after naming his squad. “They have a lot of new players and maybe that is the reason why they don’t achieve the level they need to.
“They are still many points behind Mamelodi Sundowns and I said it already, for any competition it’s important that the top teams are at the top of the ranking.
“OK, Orlando Pirates won on Tuesday [2-0 against Cape Town City], so there is only five [eight] points difference with Sundowns [before last night’s matches between Sundowns and Polokwane City and Chiefs v Stellenbosch].
“Only five games and you are already many points behind first [team]. It’s not a little team who is first.
“Chiefs have to improve. I saw the game last Saturday [against AmaZulu]. I was at the game, I’m very sorry, but now, for a moment, there is no player who deserves to be at Bafana Bafana.”
Four months before the Africa Cup of Nations starts in Ivory Coast, Broos added that the team he will have for that tournament is almost at 75% confirmed, but added that the door is not closed on anyone yet.
Broos also said that he would keep an eye on the progress of SuperSport United’s young defender Ime Okon, who was also part of the preliminary squad but didn’t make it.
“He is a good defender. When you look at the defender, the first thing that’s important is, is he a defender?” he said.
“Because now in modern football, defenders are speaking about building up, yes, okay, if you have that it is better. But first of all, he is defending and he is a good defender for a young player like him who is not experienced.”
Bafana squad
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Nyiko Mobbie, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Grant Kekana, Maphosa Modiba, Mothobi Mvala, Siyanda Xulu, Innocent Maela
Midfielders: Luke le Roux, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Margeman and Bathusi Aubaas
Forwards: Mihlali Mayambela, Themba Zwane, Kobamelo Kodisang, Percy Tau, Zakhele Lepasa, Lyle Foster, Lebo Mothiba, Monnapule Saleng.
