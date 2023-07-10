Former Orlando Pirates fan favourite Thabo “Jomo” Rakhale has opened up about his move to Botswana side Township Rollers, insisting the switch was mainly motivated by his long-standing desire to get out of his comfort zone.
Before completing his move to Rollers last week, Rakhale had been without a team since parting ways with DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United in February last year. The 33-year-old skilful winger’s contract at Rollers will lapse in June 2025.
“I am happy that I will be playing football again. I was in a dark place, where everything wasn’t going my way. So I thank God for the opportunity He has given me again. I am not really concerned about my salary here and it would be unfair to compare the Botswana league with the PSL in terms of financial muscle,” Rakhale told Sowetan.
“If I was after money, I’d have remained in SA because I’d have [better] offers from a few Motsepe Foundation Championship clubs. Rollers are an ambitious team here in Botswana. I have always wanted to get out of my comfort zone and this is the right opportunity for me to do just that.”
Jomo has vowed he’s not in Botswana for a holiday, and is raring to experience new things at Rollers. “I decided to come to Rollers because I want to experience a different environment. I am not here to play around but I am here to give my best for the team to make sure I repay the faith they showed in me,” Rakhale said.
He also feels indebted to Vaal-based amateur side Ben 10 for allowing him to train with them before going to Rollers. “I kept myself fit by playing in these kasi tournaments. I played for Ben10, a team based in Vaal. I really appreciate the support they gave me and the respect they showed me,” said Rakhale.
Rakhale is the third former Pirates player to go to Botswana after Sifiso Myeni and Rooi Mahamutsa in recent months. Myeni and Mahamutsa are both in the books of fellow top-flight outfit VTM.
Well-travelled Rakhale joins Botswana's Rollers
The skilful 33-year-old winger had been without a team
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Former Orlando Pirates fan favourite Thabo “Jomo” Rakhale has opened up about his move to Botswana side Township Rollers, insisting the switch was mainly motivated by his long-standing desire to get out of his comfort zone.
Before completing his move to Rollers last week, Rakhale had been without a team since parting ways with DStv Premiership side Sekhukhune United in February last year. The 33-year-old skilful winger’s contract at Rollers will lapse in June 2025.
“I am happy that I will be playing football again. I was in a dark place, where everything wasn’t going my way. So I thank God for the opportunity He has given me again. I am not really concerned about my salary here and it would be unfair to compare the Botswana league with the PSL in terms of financial muscle,” Rakhale told Sowetan.
“If I was after money, I’d have remained in SA because I’d have [better] offers from a few Motsepe Foundation Championship clubs. Rollers are an ambitious team here in Botswana. I have always wanted to get out of my comfort zone and this is the right opportunity for me to do just that.”
Jomo has vowed he’s not in Botswana for a holiday, and is raring to experience new things at Rollers. “I decided to come to Rollers because I want to experience a different environment. I am not here to play around but I am here to give my best for the team to make sure I repay the faith they showed in me,” Rakhale said.
He also feels indebted to Vaal-based amateur side Ben 10 for allowing him to train with them before going to Rollers. “I kept myself fit by playing in these kasi tournaments. I played for Ben10, a team based in Vaal. I really appreciate the support they gave me and the respect they showed me,” said Rakhale.
Rakhale is the third former Pirates player to go to Botswana after Sifiso Myeni and Rooi Mahamutsa in recent months. Myeni and Mahamutsa are both in the books of fellow top-flight outfit VTM.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos