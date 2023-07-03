Monyepao believes Safa and Banyana will reach consensus

While president Danny Jordaan refused to speak about the Banyana Banyana saga at a press conference to announce 10Bet as new Bafana Bafana partner at the association’s headquarters in Nasrec on Monday, CEO Lydia Monyepao was adamant Safa handled the situation to the best of its ability.
“We handled it to the best of our ability. I understand where they [Banyana players] are coming from and I also understand where the association is, so I am wearing two caps,” Monyepao, a former Banyana player, said on Monday.
World Cup-bound Banyana and Safa are at loggerheads over bonuses and other issues like getting less-fancied side Botswana to be their opponents in a send-off match at a below-par Tsakane Stadium. Tension simmered on Sunday when Banyana, who are backed by the South African Football Players Union (Safpu), decided to boycott the game against Botswana at Tsakane Stadium.
With the World Cup squad deciding to boycott the tie, Safa hastily arranged 14 players from various Sasol League and Hollywoodbets Super League teams to honour the fixture. Botswana demolished the makeshift Banyana 5-0.
Monyepao was confident the association and Banyana would find each other before the team departs for New Zealand on Wednesday and Thursday, insinuating there might, however, be stumbling blocks in the bonus negotiations.
“We had a round table where we engaged each other and we are going to continue the discussions this afternoon [on Monday], depending on the availability, so that we can iron out any outstanding issues before the team departs on Wednesday and Thursday for the World Cup. By tomorrow, we should be on the same page,” Monyepao said.
“There are amendments that have been brought forward as far as the contract is concerned and we are engaging internally to see what we can agree to and what we can’t agree to. After that we will engage them with our [proposal], having consulted the senior leaders inside, including our remuneration committee, so that we can take back the proposed changes back to them.”
On Monday SowetanLIVE gathered that players had still not returned to camp after leaving on Sunday.
Monyepao believes Safa and Banyana will reach consensus
Stumbling block may, however, arise in bonus negotiations
