Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and Ithuba National Lottery have donated R8m to Banyana Banyana, who are heading out to New Zealand on Wednesday night.
The announcement was made at a media briefing on Wednesday in Sandton, Johannensburg.
Businessman and Caf president Motsepe gave the team R6m, while Ithuba contributed R2m.
The ladies are expected to jet off tonight to New Zealand to take part in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by New Zealand and Australia later this month.
Motsepe, Ithuba donate R8m to quell Banyana dispute
Businessman and Caf president donates R6m and lottery contributes R2m
Image: Antonio Muchave
Mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and Ithuba National Lottery have donated R8m to Banyana Banyana, who are heading out to New Zealand on Wednesday night.
The announcement was made at a media briefing on Wednesday in Sandton, Johannensburg.
Businessman and Caf president Motsepe gave the team R6m, while Ithuba contributed R2m.
The ladies are expected to jet off tonight to New Zealand to take part in the Fifa Women’s World Cup, which will be hosted by New Zealand and Australia later this month.
Banyana Banyana before the press briefing ahead of their departure to the #FIFAWomensWorldCup Video: Antonio Muchave
“We will not be dictating how they use the money, but it is to support the team to ensure that they have all the facilities and requirements that they will need. There was a discussion that was held this morning [Wednesday]. Our company is very much around women empowerment. When we got the call of opportunity to be part of this, we jumped on to that, it was last minute,” said Ithuba representative Michelle Trotsenburg.
Image: Antonio Muchave
This is after sports, arts and culture minister Zizi Kodwa made a few calls on Tuesday night to get sponsorship after a conflict between South African Football Association and the players, who were complaining about their salaries and bonuses for the tournament. They had sought a written reassurance that Safa would give them at least R400,000 each for participating in the World Cup.
The conflict played itself out on Sunday at the Tsakane Stadium when Banyana Banyana first team players refused to play against Botswana.
"We found that there was indeed some additional funding that was needed in order to meet certain demands. We were almost running out of time and we could not postpone anything. I want to thank Motsepe sincerely for his love for this country and football. He immediately agreed to contribute and that contribution was able to settle the deadlock dispute,” said Kodwa.
Banyana will take to the field for their opening game against Sweden on July 23.
ratsatsik@sowetan.co.za
Patrice Motsepe steps in to resolve Banyana Banyana crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos