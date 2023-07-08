'Anything is possible': Thabo Cele leaves door open for PSL move amid interest from Chiefs, Sundowns

“As a young person coming from South Africa, you dream of playing in the big leagues, you don’t see Polish leagues and teams there, you want to play in a top league,” Cele said.
While talented midfielder Thabo Cele doesn’t completely rule out a move to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) amid interests from big clubs, the Poland-based player is locked on achieving his massive dreams abroad for now.
The KwaMashu-born midfielder is currently in South Africa and part of the Bafana Bafana Cosafa Cup squad in Durban.
Cele gave a man-of-the-match performance when the Morena Ramoreboli-coached Bafana were held to a 1-1 draw by Namibia in their first group A match on Wednesday.
Cele, 26, has been in Europe for the past seven years after he was signed by Portuguese club Real SC in 2019 from the KZN Academy and worked his way up to the Polish top-tier side Radomiak in 2021.
During his time in Europe, Cele has been linked with a move back to South Africa that would see him play in the country’s top tier for the first time.
“As a young person coming from South Africa, you dream of playing in the big leagues, you don’t see Polish leagues and teams there, you want to play in a top league,” Cele said.
“That has been one of my intentions since I was a kid, so I had to take that decision to play in third division in Portugal and then second division and first league in Poland.
“I’m looking to take that step, that is what I’ve been working for and still working for,” he said.
Kaizer Chiefs are known to have made enquiries about Cele while Mamelodi Sundowns have recently been brought into the picture as well.
“It’s something that I know about and something that is always possible, especially when the transfer window is open and I won’t lie, it’s something that you consider because sometimes you find it tough (abroad), and you think about all other things,” Cele said.
“But as I said, my intention is always to climb a ladder on that side because that is my dream.
“So, the move back to South Africa right now is not something that I think about, but this is football, you never know what’s going to happen next.
“There are many surprises but right now I’m focusing here (at Bafana) because this is important for me and for us as a collective. Hopefully we can put up a good performance on Saturday.”
Cele is still contracted to Radomiak until June next year.
Bafana are due to take on Botswana at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi township on Saturday (3pm).
Botswana kicked off their Cosafa Cup campaign with 1-0 victory over Eswatini on Wednesday and another win against Bafana will almost guarantee their place in the knockouts.
Cele will hope that his time in Cosafa will help him win the attention of Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who doesn't coach in the regional tournament.
