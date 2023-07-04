Spaniard Dorado commits to help Leopards gain promotion

New Black Leopards coach Alejandro Dorado has vowed to help the club win promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.
Leopards, who recently bought the Motsepe Foundation Championship status of All-Stars after their relegation, appointed Dorado as their new coach ahead of the new campaign yesterday in Polokwane.
It will be Dorado’s first stint as head coach after he previously worked at HFX Wanderers in Canada as assistant to Stephen Hart.
Before that, Dorada assisted former Real Madrid and Liverpool coach, Rafael Benitez at FC Honka and said he couldn't wait to use his previous experience as an assistant coach to help Leopards.
“I know about Black Leopards. They are one of the famous teams that have a lot of supporters. I know that they play in the [National] First Division [Motsepe Foundation Championship], and the last two years they had bad seasons,” Dorado told the media yesterday.
“So I came here to try to change this and make it a success and the good thing is that the supporters can sing every day because they are happy when the team is winning games.
“This is the first step if the supporters are happy, we will all be happy. They have a big goal to go to the DStv Premiership, but this is an important club with a big community. This is a big moment to move in my career.”
The Spanish coach said his mandate was to help the team gain promotion to the Premiership and he was excited about the project ahead.
“The target is to win the league and we want to achieve that,” he said. “But the most important thing we have to achieve is to improve the club every single day and see the progress. If we see progress day by day, then I’m not afraid of the future.”
Dorado, 38, started his coaching career in the youth structures of La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2012.
Lidoda Duvha chairman Tshifhiwa Thidiela has explained why they went for the Spanish coach after they received a lot of applications.
“We checked his presentation, we liked what he was saying, obviously talking and doing are two different things but we trust that he has been there,” Thidiela said.
“The main thing that excited us is he was at the coaching academy at Real Madrid. For us, even though the national first division knows the rule of the U23 young boys who are supposed to be playing in that league.
“Somebody who knows how the academy works, we felt that he has quite a good knowledge of where he can be able to deal with young players.
“He was also an assistant coach from 2018-2019 after having left their academy.”
Spaniard Dorado commits to help Leopards gain promotion
Lidoda Duvha confident they've found the right man for the job
Image: supplied
New Black Leopards coach Alejandro Dorado has vowed to help the club win promotion to the DStv Premiership next season.
Leopards, who recently bought the Motsepe Foundation Championship status of All-Stars after their relegation, appointed Dorado as their new coach ahead of the new campaign yesterday in Polokwane.
It will be Dorado’s first stint as head coach after he previously worked at HFX Wanderers in Canada as assistant to Stephen Hart.
Before that, Dorada assisted former Real Madrid and Liverpool coach, Rafael Benitez at FC Honka and said he couldn't wait to use his previous experience as an assistant coach to help Leopards.
“I know about Black Leopards. They are one of the famous teams that have a lot of supporters. I know that they play in the [National] First Division [Motsepe Foundation Championship], and the last two years they had bad seasons,” Dorado told the media yesterday.
“So I came here to try to change this and make it a success and the good thing is that the supporters can sing every day because they are happy when the team is winning games.
“This is the first step if the supporters are happy, we will all be happy. They have a big goal to go to the DStv Premiership, but this is an important club with a big community. This is a big moment to move in my career.”
The Spanish coach said his mandate was to help the team gain promotion to the Premiership and he was excited about the project ahead.
“The target is to win the league and we want to achieve that,” he said. “But the most important thing we have to achieve is to improve the club every single day and see the progress. If we see progress day by day, then I’m not afraid of the future.”
Dorado, 38, started his coaching career in the youth structures of La Liga giants Real Madrid in 2012.
Lidoda Duvha chairman Tshifhiwa Thidiela has explained why they went for the Spanish coach after they received a lot of applications.
“We checked his presentation, we liked what he was saying, obviously talking and doing are two different things but we trust that he has been there,” Thidiela said.
“The main thing that excited us is he was at the coaching academy at Real Madrid. For us, even though the national first division knows the rule of the U23 young boys who are supposed to be playing in that league.
“Somebody who knows how the academy works, we felt that he has quite a good knowledge of where he can be able to deal with young players.
“He was also an assistant coach from 2018-2019 after having left their academy.”
Lesufi confident Safa, Banyana will make up
Safa justifies ‘inadequate’ Botswana for Banyana
Bay cry foul as Chiefs confirm Chivaviro's deal
Monyepao believes Safa and Banyana will reach consensus
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos