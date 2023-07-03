Chippa United add Memela to their signing spree

Chippa United are making a statement in the transfer window as they continue to strengthen their team.
On Monday, the Chilli Boys announced the signing of Luvuyo Memela, who became their fourth signing ahead of the new season.
Memela, 35, joined Chippa as a free agent after parting ways with Richards Bay after just one season to rejoin the club he played in the 2011/12 season.
He joins other former Orlando Pirates players Craig Martin and Augustine Mulenga and another signing Menzi Ndwandwe.
“Chippa United Football Club is thrilled to announce the signing of Luvuyo Memela, marking his homecoming to the Chilli family. Memela’s return to Chippa United is a momentous occasion as the club secures a player who has achieved remarkable success in the PSL,” the club announced on Monday.
“Memela played a significant role in Chippa United’s journey to promotion in the PSL back in 2012, showcasing his invaluable contributions during that period. His presence on the field was instrumental in the team’s success, his return fills the club with renewed excitement and anticipation for the upcoming season.
“Having enjoyed a successful stint at Orlando Pirates, Memela left an undeniable mark on both the team and passionate supporters. His exceptional skills, versatility and strong work ethic were evident throughout his tenure.
“Following his time at Orlando Pirates, Memela continued to excel at AmaZulu FC under the guidance of renowned coach Benny McCarthy, further solidifying his reputation as a top-class player.
“Memela’s affinity for the club makes him a vital component in the quest to bring pride back to the province of the Eastern Cape. Chippa United FC aims to make this season a remarkable one, with an exhilarating brand of football for our supporters. We wish Mr Memela all the best in the Chippa United colours.”
The Chilli Boys have been battling in the relegation zone in the past years and it appears they want to avoid that in the new season with the signings they are making.
Chilli Boys look to stave off relegation threat
Chippa United add Memela to their signing spree
Image: Twitter/@ChippaUnitedFC
