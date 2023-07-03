New Mamelodi Sundowns recruit Lesiba Nku has set his sights on winning the league and the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians, hoping the experience he gained in the Confederation Cup with his previous club Marumo Gallants helps him in Chloorkop.
Sundowns confirmed the capture of Nku last Tuesday. While in their statement the Brazilians didn't reveal the length of Nku's contract, Sowetan has gathered that he penned a five-year deal.
The 27-year-old right winger was one of Gallants' influential players, especially in the Confed Cup where they reached the semifinals last season. Nku netted twice and racked up three assists in the Confed Cup, while only managing two goals in the domestic league as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa ended up being relegated.
"I am grateful to be here. The journey from Polokwane [to Chloorkop] is a long one, so one needs to work very hard. There's no time to play here. I am not here to rest but I am here to work. I just want to win the league and the Champions League,'' Nku told club legends Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda on Sundowns YouTube podcast, Pitch Side.
Nku aims to win major titles with Sundowns
Winger banks on Confed Cup experience with Marumo
New Mamelodi Sundowns recruit Lesiba Nku has set his sights on winning the league and the CAF Champions League with the Brazilians, hoping the experience he gained in the Confederation Cup with his previous club Marumo Gallants helps him in Chloorkop.
Sundowns confirmed the capture of Nku last Tuesday. While in their statement the Brazilians didn't reveal the length of Nku's contract, Sowetan has gathered that he penned a five-year deal.
The 27-year-old right winger was one of Gallants' influential players, especially in the Confed Cup where they reached the semifinals last season. Nku netted twice and racked up three assists in the Confed Cup, while only managing two goals in the domestic league as Bahlabane Ba Ntwa ended up being relegated.
"I am grateful to be here. The journey from Polokwane [to Chloorkop] is a long one, so one needs to work very hard. There's no time to play here. I am not here to rest but I am here to work. I just want to win the league and the Champions League,'' Nku told club legends Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda on Sundowns YouTube podcast, Pitch Side.
Ngezana hopes move abroad will lead to Bafana place
"Coming to Sundowns, I think I will achieve more. This is where you'll see the best of me. Away games are the most difficult in CAF competitions and having experienced that with Marumo has prepared me to be a better player. The experiences will definitely help me here at Sundowns, especially in the Champions League. This is a big team and playing for such a team comes with a lot of expectations and I am ready to live up to those expectations."
Nku is raring to be part of habitual postmatch celebrations by the "Yellow Nation" .
"I can't wait to clap hands with them (fans) in celebrations after games."
This week, Sundowns are expected to unveil two more new signings in Stellenbosch ace Junior Mendieta and Brazilian-born forward Lucas Ribeiro Costa from Belgian second-tier side SK Beveren.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos