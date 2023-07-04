Chiefs, Downs seeded for youth tournament

The 21st edition of the Engen Knockout Challenge saw 32 Gauteng-based clubs – equally split between boys (U18) and girls (U20) – being drawn into groups of four ahead of the tournament that is set to take place at Marks Park Sports Complex this weekend.
Defending champions Kaizer Chiefs along with Mamelodi Sundowns, SuperSport United as well as School of Excellence are the four seeded teams in the boys division, while University of Johannesburg, who are the defending champions of both the EKOC and Engen Champ of Champs were seeded along with Tuks, JVW and Mamelodi Sundowns in the four respective groups.
The draw was also attended by one of the four tournament ambassadors, Brighton Mhlongo, who lauded both Engen and Safa Johannesburg for their efforts of developing youth football.
“We have seen the great investment made by Engen over the last 21-years in youth football through this tournament. From the time we played up until today, Engen has been consistent in investing their time and recourses into making sure that talent is afforded an opportunity to showcase itself, which is evident in the thousands of footballers that have been identified through this tournament”, said Mhlongo.
Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi said: “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Engen for the years of consistency in providing a platform for youth football development. They have been consistent in do this for the past 21-years and football in the country continues to enjoy the fruits of this investment.”
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
