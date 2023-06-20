Mosimane heads for Al Wahda after a successful tenure at Al Ahli

United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al Wahda on Saturday announced SA coach Pitso Mosimane as their head coach. The move confirmed his next task after parting ways with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli after securing their promotion to the Pro League.
The esteemed coach, who has won 19 trophies in his career, is task-driven and that has seen him become one of the best coaches in the world.
“Pitso came in at SuperSport first as a scout, and he offered to be a scout during Bruce Grobbelaar's time as coach,” said Mosimane’s former assistant coach at SuperSport, Kwanele Kopo.
“He wanted to be in the system, he wanted to work. From that time, I think even now, Pitso is somebody when he wants something, he goes after it. He’s not embarrassed to say I want to do this, he’s not scared to take up a task and he gives his all when given that task.
“When SuperSport changed and let go of Bruce, the late Tommy Madigage was one of the people who played an important role in Pitso being appointed head coach at SuperSport.
“Tommy being the person that he was, recognised people’s strengths, and talents, and sought to help others; he pushed and recommended that Pitso be given the opportunity. Since then, he’s never looked back,” he said.
Those who were there during Mosimane’s time as a coach at SuperSport have shared many iconic tales over the years. One that stands out for Kopo is the legend of Mosimane “sleeping in his car with a travelling bag”, a story that epitomises his work ethic.
“I was the second assistant coach, I would take the warm-up, and do opposition analysis, Pitso never used to sleep. If you work with Pitso you must be prepared to work and not sleep,” Kopo told Sowetan.
“We used to joke about it and say ‘Pitso lived in his car’ because every day he was pulling a travelling bag, every single day, to training. Pitso comes pulling a travelling bag, full of clothes and scraps of paper notes and all of that. It looked very untidy (chuckles) with respect because we used to joke about it.
“But in time we got to learn that all of Pitso’s work and notes were in that bag. Everything he would do the night before, and notes on all the teams in the PSL, everything was in that bag. Whenever we wanted something we dug into that bag,” he said.
