Soccer

Mosimane has many offers, with a 'temptation to coach a national team'

14 June 2023 - 12:31
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Pitso Mosimane is in demand in the Gulf region and on the African continent.
Pitso Mosimane is in demand in the Gulf region and on the African continent. File photo.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

In-demand coach Pitso Mosimane is evaluating a number of “very good” offers from leading clubs and national teams in the Gulf region and on the African continent.   

SowetanLIVE sister publication, TimesLIVE has been informed by a reliable source close to developments, who did not want to be named, that there are many offers for Mosimane to stay on in the Gulf or return to the continent.   

Mosimane has not yet officially confirmed he is leaving Al-Ahli Saudi, who he got promoted from the Yelo League to the top flight Saudi Pro League in the past season.  

However, noises from the club's management and the revelation the coach and members of his technical staff have not been paid since January indicate an exit.   

“There are a number of very good offers on the table from some of the top clubs and national teams in the Gulf region and on the continent and they are being evaluated,” the source said.   

“He has done well as a club coach and there is a temptation to coach a national team either in Africa or in the Gulf.”   

TimesLIVE reported this month that Mosimane and fellow South African technical team members — Kabelo Rangoaga, Musi Matlaba, Kyle Solomon and Maahier Davids — have not received their salaries at Ahli for months.    

The technical team and their representatives were to turn to Fifa if the club had not paid them their outstanding salaries and bonuses by June 12.   

In recent weeks, Mosimane has been linked with a move to Tunisian giants Esperance, the Nigerian national team and Kaizer Chiefs.   

Mosimane's manager Moira Tlhagale could not be reached for comment. 

