TEDDY GOMBA | Elderly women face rampant abuse in their daily lives

Consensus has arisen about the inclusion of five major types of elder abuse: physical, psychological or verbal, sexual, financial exploitation and neglect.
In SA, there exist unique categories of abuse not usually found in developed countries. These include loss of respect for elders and systemic abuse, which refers to dehumanising treatment at public institutions. There are also problems with allegations of witchcraft, mainly against elderly black women, and as a result their property can be confiscated, and they can be assaulted or even burnt.
Another concerning tendency is particularly violent forms of abuse, specifically rape of older women by sons or grandsons to extort pension money. These acts often tend to be concealed.
To make matters worse, the Gauteng Elder Persons Forum says most criminal cases opened by senior citizens against families are withdrawn by the victims before going to court. Older persons are afraid to speak out for fear of recrimination, further abuse by the perpetrator, and often the unwillingness of the police to take charge.
In 2010, the government introduced the Older Persons Act to maintain and protect their constitutional rights and to facilitate accessible, equitable and affordable services. The act makes provision for mandatory reporting of suspected abuse by any citizen, not just by healthcare professionals. The department of social development also had to establish a register of criminals who have committed crimes against elder persons.
The majority of older South Africans are not in residential care and most of the elderly live in rural areas and communities with their families or on their own. The Gauteng department of social development has built day-care centres where they are provided with meals, exercise, partake in choral music and soccer teams, and most importantly, be with their peers.
A growing number of older persons is being targeted by criminals. As highlighted in a recent community newspaper, a retired school teacher who stays alone has had criminals removing roofing tiles to gain access to the house in Chrisville, south of Johannesburg. After a mesh was installed to prevent them accessing her house through the ceiling, these thugs have resorted to stealing anything in her yard, including vandalising her car.
According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFP), older persons in SA experience a substantial risk of physical and property violence in their homes. They also face financial abuse, including extortion of pensions, and property theft is prevalent; over 90% is perpetrated by a family member. Furthermore, alcohol and drug use among unemployed adults and youth are related to the incidence of crime and older adults' fear of violence.
On June 15, SA joined the international community to mark World Elder Abuse Day to highlight the abuse of senior citizens worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, elder abuse is “a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person”.
Care of older persons is the responsibility of the family and the state. The expectation that the elderly should be cared for by the younger generations has been turned upside down because of rapid social change, urbanisation, migration and the high increase in drug addiction.
As the global population ages, the number of people aged 60 years is estimated to reach 2-billion by 2050 and the proportion of elderly in SA is on the increase. Elder abuse is a criminal act, let's protect our senior citizens.
As former president Nelson Mandela said, “A society that does not value its older people denies its roots and endangers its future.”
