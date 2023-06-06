Tears at San Siro as Ibrahimović retires

AC Milan's Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimović said on Sunday he had decided to end his playing career at the age of 41 after a trophy-laden career at some of Europe's top clubs.

The extrovert Swede's Milan contract expires at the end of June and will not be renewed after a season plagued by injuries, prompting him to end a remarkable career.

Ibrahimović arrived in Milan for his second spell with the club in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011, and helped the club win the title again last season.

“I say goodbye to football but not to you.” he said after being feted by the San Siro crowd after Milan's 3-1 win over Hellas Verona in their season finale.