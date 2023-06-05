Banyana qualified for the World Cup as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions, beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.
South Africa, whose games in a tough group G will all be played in New Zealand, kick off the World Cup against Sweden in Wellington on July 23, meet Argentina in Dunedin on July 28 and clash against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
Banyana preliminary squad for the 2023 World Cup
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regril Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM), Asa Rabalao (UP)
Defenders: Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower), Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns),
Fikile Magama (UWC), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Sundowns),
Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC), Moko Matlou (Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Gongeka Gamede (UWC)
Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase (UJ), Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Thalea Smidt (UP),
Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothlalo (Glasgow City),
Nomvula Kgoale (Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Amogelang Motau (UWC)
Strikers: Nicole Michael (Galaxy), Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Sphumelele Shamase (UJ), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juarez), Noxolo Cesane (Tigres Femenil),
Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond),
Lelona Daweti (Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (UP), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC),
Hildah Magaia (Sejong), Thembi Kgatlana (Louisville)
Ellis names Banyana preliminary squad for 2023 World Cup
Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has named a 36-member preliminary squad for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup.
The squad was announced by the SA Football Association (Safa) on Monday. The players called up will attend a camp in Johannesburg with a chance to impress Ellis and make the final 23-member squad. Fifa’s deadline to name the final squad is July 9.
The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand runs from July 20 to August 20.
“The national team will go into camp in Johannesburg on June 12 and all the players have a chance to impress the coach before the final list for the global tournament is announced later this month,” Safa said.
Ellis admitted the selection of the 36 players, from which veteran Janine van Wyk was a notable omission, gave the coach plenty of headaches.
“It’s probably one of the most difficult selections I’ve ever had to make,” she was quoted as saying.
“As a coach you always say players must raise their hand and make it difficult. And it has been difficult. We are always saying players must raise their hands, and many of them have raised the hands. But this is the group of players we think we can select from, and they have raised their hands.
“We are going to do a final selection and announce the final 23 plus three [reserves]. That is going to be even more difficult, but this is the group of players we think will do the job for us.”
According to Safa’s statement, “Banyana’s highest-capped player, Janine van Wyk, was part of Ellis’s plans for the preliminary squad but was withdrawn from the list due to injury.”
“I have sustained an injury that I personally feel would affect my chances of performing at the highest level required to make the World Cup squad,” Van Wyk was quoted as saying.
“I have to turn down the call-up with a heavy heart, but also knowing I am doing what is best for the team.”
Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup
Banyana qualified for the World Cup as the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations champions, beating hosts Morocco 2-1 in the final.
South Africa, whose games in a tough group G will all be played in New Zealand, kick off the World Cup against Sweden in Wellington on July 23, meet Argentina in Dunedin on July 28 and clash against Italy in Wellington on August 2.
Banyana preliminary squad for the 2023 World Cup
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regril Ngobeni (UWC), Kebotseng Moletsane (Royal AM), Asa Rabalao (UP)
Defenders: Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower), Karabo Dhlamini (Sundowns),
Fikile Magama (UWC), Cimone Sauls (JVW), Lebohang Ramalepe (Sundowns),
Tiisetso Makhubela (Sundowns), Lonathemba Mhlongo (UWC), Moko Matlou (Eibar), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Gongeka Gamede (UWC)
Midfielders: Thubelihle Shamase (UJ), Kholosa Biyana (UWC), Thalea Smidt (UP),
Refiloe Jane (Sassoulo), Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Linda Mothlalo (Glasgow City),
Nomvula Kgoale (Galaxy), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Amogelang Motau (UWC)
Strikers: Nicole Michael (Galaxy), Gabriela Salgado (JVW), Sphumelele Shamase (UJ), Jermaine Seoposenwe (Juarez), Noxolo Cesane (Tigres Femenil),
Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns), Nthabiseng Majiya (Richmond),
Lelona Daweti (Sundowns), Wendy Shongwe (UP), Ntombifikile Ndlovu (UWC),
Hildah Magaia (Sejong), Thembi Kgatlana (Louisville)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos