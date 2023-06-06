×

Soccer

Seven punished by Spanish government for racist insults against Vinicius

By Reuters - 06 June 2023 - 11:18
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior reacts during the LaLiga match against Athletic Bilbao at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain on June 4 2023.
Image: Reuters/Juan Medina

Seven people involved in different racist attacks against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr have been punished by Spain's State Commission against Violence, Racism, xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, the country's Sports Commission said on Monday.

Four men were fined €60,001 (R1.2m) and banned from sports venues for two years after hanging a banner reading “Madrid hates Real” and an inflatable black effigy in a replica of Vinicius' No.20 shirt on a bridge near Real's facilities before the team's cup match against Atletico Madrid on January 26.

Three other people were fined €5,000 (R103,000) and banned from sports venues for one year after making racist gestures towards the Brazil international during a LaLiga match at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium on May 21.

The sanctions come 11 days after the arrest of the four men on suspicion of hanging the effigy and their release on bail by a Madrid court.

Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight for the past few weeks after calling LaLiga and Spain racist after the abuse he suffered during Real's match against Valencia.

The sporting world has shown solidarity with the 22-year-old since then and the Brazilian government has called for severe sanctions against those responsible for the racial slurs.

Brazil will play a friendly against Spain next March as part of an antiracism campaign under the slogan 'One skin', both countries' football federations announced on Monday.

A statement from the Spanish soccer governing body (RFEF) said the match will be held in Spain to “reinforce the commitment of both entities against violence in football and to intensify the already existing good relations”.

RFEF president Luis Rubiales has led the “Racists out of football” campaign to eradicate discriminatory behaviour in stadiums after Vinicius was racially abused in the match at Valencia's Mestalla stadium on May 21.

Brazil's football federation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues added: “This action, in collaboration with my friend Luis Rubiales, will be important to further reinforce the need to fight vehemently against racism in all corners of the planet.”

Brazil and Spain will face each other for the 10th time, with five wins for the South Americans, two for the Europeans and two draws. Their last clash was in the 2013 Confederations Cup final when Brazil beat the then-world champions 3-0.

The CBF announced that Brazil will play friendlies against Guinea on June 17 and Senegal, three days later, also as a part of an antiracism campaign. 

