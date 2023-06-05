Botswana champ Ramoreboli open to PSL return

In the wake of guiding Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy to only their second league title in history, tactically astute SA-born coach Morena Ramoreboli hasn't ruled out a possibility of coming back to coach in Mzansi, albeit insisting the environment must be more conducive than in Jwaneng.
Having inspired less-fancied Jwaneng to the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time ever in 2021, Ramoreboli has racked up yet another huge feat – that of delivering the league title. Jwaneng won the title with a game to spare when they beat Holy Ghost 2-0 last Wednesday. They went on to beat Eleven Angels 2-1 in their final game of the season on Saturday.
"Let me be honest, home is home. No one will say 'I don't want to come back home'...everybody wants to come back home but I respect what Jwaneng Galaxy did to me, they gave me an opportunity and they allowed me to grow as a foreigner in their country. My contract comes to an end at the end of this month. My manager will update me as to what will happen,'' Ramoreboli told Sowetan.
"So, whatever that will take me away from Jwaneng, it has to be better than what Jwaneng are doing to me. The respect I am getting here is huge, so if I leave it has to be a better opportunity, I am not after money but I want to be in an environment where I will be respected and recognised as a coach...be allowed to grow.''
Born in a small Free State farming town of Rosendal, near the Lesotho border, 43 years ago, Ramoreboli suggested that the league triumph is dedicated to the locals, lauding them for their crazy passion for the club.
"Jwaneng as a place is very small but to the locals this team is a lifestyle for them. Galaxy is the people's second home here...when they are stressed at their houses and have problems in their lives, they get to the stadium and expect the team to make them happy and I am glad that we managed to give them that happiness,'' stated the Jwaneng mentor.
"Botswana people love their teams and that's one part that's special about them. This is a small place and big things usually happen in Gaborone [the capital city], so this is so special for the people."
Botswana champ Ramoreboli open to PSL return
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images
