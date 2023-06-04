Now let's make it a treble, Guardiola urges Manchester City players

City were not even at their fluent best against United in Saturday's Wembley showpiece in which Gundogan scored after 12 seconds — the fastest FA Cup final goal. But they still had too much for a United side who levelled via a Bruno Fernandes penalty and pressed late on but could have few complaints about the final result.

Guardiola was tearful at the final whistle as he embraced his celebrating players. But he quickly refocused on the bigger picture that is now looming large.

“To win the FA Cup the emotions are really special. Now is the first time I can talk about the treble — it is one game away,” said Guardiola, who led Barcelona to a treble of La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in 2008-09.

“I'm thinking about what we have to do to beat Inter. I spoke with the players many times. Forget about it. Focus on what you need to do to beat Inter.”

The one cloud on the horizon for City is 32-year-old Gundogan's potential move away from the Etihad Stadium this summer, possibly to Guardiola's old club Barcelona.

The German midfielder remains an irreplaceable component in Guardiola's squad and once again showed his knack of scoring crucial goals. He also scored braces in vital Premier League wins over Everton and Leeds United as City relentlessly reeled in Arsenal over the final weeks of the season.

“What a season,” Guardiola said. “When he first arrived in Manchester the skills were there. But he has a special mentality.”

Asked about Gundogan's future, Guardiola said: "[Football director] Txiki [Begiristain] is doing it. Hopefully he will be successful. I hope so.”

