×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Spurs against Maritzburg is like cup final, says Bartlett

Coach urges his charges to take their chance

02 June 2023 - 10:48
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Ofentse Tlholoe of Casric Stars moves past the defence of Kwame Peprah of Maritzburg United during the Promotion Playoffs 2022/23 match between Maritzburg United and Casric Stars held at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on 31 May 2023.
Ofentse Tlholoe of Casric Stars moves past the defence of Kwame Peprah of Maritzburg United during the Promotion Playoffs 2022/23 match between Maritzburg United and Casric Stars held at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on 31 May 2023.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett says tomorrows PSL promotion/relegation playoff encounter against Maritzburg United at the Athlone Stadium (3pm) is a possible decider in the mini-league. 

After playing their first of four matches in the playoffs, Spurs and Maritzburg both have three points after wins against Casric on Sunday and Wednesday respectively. The Team of Choice are first thanks to a one-goal difference while the Urban Warriors are second with Casric in third with zero points after two games. 

Bartlett believes the importance of Saturdays game can sway the direction of the playoffs as both teams will stand a good chance of dictating terms at the top with a result. 

“This game, especially after Wednesday’s result, you can say it’s a cup final because it probably is much between the two of us pushing for that number one position,” Bartlett said when speaking to Sowetan.

“The foundation over the 30-game season was our home form, from the 15 games we won 12, drew 1 and lost two. It’s very important, but it shouldn’t overshadow the fact that it’s just a normal game but at the end of the day we want three points,” he said. 

Spurs missed out on automatic promotion due to an inferior goal difference to Polokwane City’s. In the opening game against Casric, Bartlett’s charges missed a lot of chances and he has urged them to bury their opportunities in front of goal as they can come into play in the later stages of the playoffs. 

“If you look at how our normal season ended, we were on the same points with Polokwane, but we lost on goal difference. Again, it’s something we cannot put enough emphasis on, we have to put the ball in the back of the net,” he said. 

Maritzburg put on an impressive display on Wednesday against Casric, winning 2-0 thanks to a brace from Rowan Human. After watching that performance, Spurs are wary of the attacking threat Fadlu Davids’ team poses. 

“They are a very strong side going forward, they have a lot of attacking speedy players, so it’s going to be a different ball game to what we had against Casric and it’s a PSL team. We’ll give them respect but we don’t fear them. We have to just do our business and play to the best of our ability,” Bartlett said. 

Promotion Playoff fixtures: 

Tomorrow: Cape Town Spurs v Maritzburg United, Athlone Stadium, 3pm

June 7: Cape Town Spurs v Casric Stars, Athlone Stadium, 3pm

June 10: Casric Stars v Maritzburg United, Solomon Mahlangu Stadium, 3pm

June 14: Maritzburg United v Cape Town Spurs, Harry Gwala Stadium, 7.30pm

Leopards deny buying All-Stars status

Black Leopards manager Tshifhiwa Thidiela has dismissed claims that they have already bought All-Stars’ status in the Motsepe Foundation Championship.
Sport
27 minutes ago

Agent downplays Chivaviro link to Richards Bay

Ranga Chivaviro’s agent Trabi Harve has refused to entertain the rumour that his client signed a pre-contract with Richards Bay, pouring cold water ...
Sport
34 minutes ago

It's up to the rest to catch up with Sundowns - Klate

Daine Klate, who has won the league title six times with three different clubs in his career, says Sundowns should be credited for their success.
Sport
1 hour ago

Sundowns rule again but Bucs encouraged by two cups

Sihle Ndebele and Neville Khoza look back on how each team fared in the recently concluded campaign, where over 20 youngsters not older than 21 were ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death