Soccer

Mosimane succeeds because he thrives under pressure – Johnson

Former Bafana international and Al Ahly coach adds 19th trophy to his haul

25 May 2023 - 08:19
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Pitso Mosimane and his former assistant at Al Ahly, Calvin Johnson, during their times at Sundowns and AmaZulu during the 2018/19 season. They worked together for Al Ahly in 2020.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Former assistant coach at Egyptian giant Al Ahly Calvin Johnson says Pitso Mosimane thrives on challenges hence hes been successful in his coaching career. 

This week Mosimane added a 19th trophy to his haul, clinching the Saudi Division 1 title with Al-Ahli and securing the team’s return to the Saudi Pro League. The trophy with Ahli is also his first outside the African continent.

Johnson, who competed with Mosimane in the local league and worked with him on his first assignment out of SA in Egypt, says the former Bafana Bafana international has a formula that works and reaps rewards.

“He’s astute in his job, likes to have challenges and thrives on those things. What he’s done in Saudi is very good for him. Having worked with him, he’s someone that likes to do his job and he likes to do things his way, and it’s working for him, he gets the titles,” Johnson told Sowetan yesterday. 

Throughout his career, Mosimane has worked with clubs that have resources, on and off the field. Having worked at clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns, and Al Ahly where there was pressure to deliver, Mosimane never cracked. Even when venturing into the Middle East, he delivered under huge expectations. 

Johnson said Mosimane is used to the pressure that comes with coaching big clubs and is successful because he’s good at managing and coaching big-profile players. 

“It’s always normal when you work for big clubs,” he said.

“Big clubs don’t have mediocre players, the professionalism, at big clubs be it Sundowns, Al Ahly, or Al-Ahli now, they all have very good professional players. When you are a good manager, you’re able to get the best out of those players for the period that you are there. In Europe there are managers, in Africa we have coaches, I think he’s done both well if you talk either way, either as a coach or manager,” said the former Platinum Stars coach. 

Pitso Mosimane's trophy haul: 

3x CAF Super Cup Winner, 3x CAF Champions League winner, 1x Egyptian Champion, 1x Egyptian Cup winner, 5x South African Champion, 3x Telkom Knockout/ Coca Cola Cup winner, 2x Nedbank Cup Winner, 1x Saudi Division 1.

In total the esteemed coach has won three CAF Champions League titles, five SA League titles, 

Related articles

