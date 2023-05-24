History for Mosimane as Al-Ahli clinch Yelo League title
Pitso Mosimane has won his first league title outside Africa as his Ah-Ahli Saudi clinched the second tier Yelo League with a 1-0 home win against Al-Qadsiah on Tuesday night.
That result, and second-placed Al Hazm losing 1-0 away to Al Arabi, saw the title go to Al-Ahli with a match to spare.
Third-placed Al Akhdoud, who also could have remained mathematically in the equation on the final day, lost 3-2 away against Al Sahel.
Ahli have 71 points going into Monday's final round of matches, Al Hazm 67 and Al Akhdoud 65.
Alhamdulilla. When God is in control , no human being can distract. He just turns criticism into learning curves , makes you accept , embrace your mistakes and failures. I have learnt that in order to succeed you will face hurdles & stumble but you dont quit.Mamba Mentality! pic.twitter.com/tZQfpJtH9q— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 23, 2023
Ahli had already clinched promotion back to the Saudi Pro League (SPL) two weeks ago.
Winning the second-tier trophy brought Mosimane his 19th career title.
“Delivered on our mandate of promoting the team to Premier League and tonight of winning the Championship!” the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly (Cairo) and Bafana Bafana coach tweeted.
“In any league or competition, country or continent, we catch Big Fish! Nile River before and tonight in the Red Sea.”
Cryptically, Mosimane, who has been linked with the job at ailing Kaizer Chiefs should Arthur Zwane lose his job there, ended his tweet saying: “Waiting for the next project.”
Delivered on our mandate of promoting the team to Premier League,and tonight of winning the Championship! In any League or Competition , Country or Continent, we catch Big Fish! Nile River before and tonight in the Red Sea. 🎣. Waiting for the next Project.💪🏿🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/hguuUDTKly— Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) May 23, 2023
That sentiment also appeared to confirm reports Mosimane won't stay at Ahli in the SPL, as the club have plans to bring in another coach despite the South African's success in the lower tier.
With the SPL being expanded from 16 to 18 teams in 2023-24 the top four rather than the normal three clubs from the Yelo League will be automatically promoted.
If that watered down the achievement of promotion to some degree, then Mosimane confirmed his coaching ability winning the championship race in a completely new and unfamiliar league, restoring the fallen giants to the top-flight.
Al-Ahli Saudi were one of the most competitive teams in the SPL — with three league titles since being ever-present as founding members in the national league since its inception in 1976-77 — before their shock first relegation as 15th-placed finishers in 2021-22.
When Mosimane took over in September last year Ahli were struggling in their first campaign in the second tier, wallowing in seventh place after five matches under predecessor Yousef Anbar from two wins, two draws and a defeat.