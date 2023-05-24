×

Soccer

Timm sure Pirates are closing gap on Sundowns

‘This is just a start, the future is bright for us'

24 May 2023 - 08:05
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Miguel Timm of Orlando Pirates in action during the DStv Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Cape Town City FC at Orlando Stadium on April 22, 2023 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates Miguel Timm says theyre not obsessed with catching up with perennial league champions Mamelodi Sundowns, although hes confident its only a matter of time before they close the gap.

Pirates may be gradually redeeming themselves as far as winning cup competitions is concerned, having won two MTN8 titles, but they keep coming short on challenging Sundowns for the league title. Bucs could also add another trophy in their cabinet on Saturday, facing Sekhukhune United in the Nedbank Cup final.

Pirates last clinched the league in the 2011/13 season, while the Brazilians have won six on the trot. Timm, who only joined the Sea Robbers in the off season, has insisted  they really dont gauge their success by comparing themselves to Sundowns, though he is encouraged by their recent upturn, saying that theyll bridge the gap.

We dont compare ourselves to them. Weve set our own foundation and the more we improve on what weve done this season, the closer we will get and time will tell. I am very confident that the gap will be closed for the work that weve done, Timm said at Pirates media open-day at Rand Stadium yesterday.

This is just a start, the future is bright for us. Weve never once compared ourselves to say how far off we are from the log leaders, the champions. Weve always tried to be better than we were previously, correct and fix the way weve been playing, the system has been brought in by the technical team, which has seen us as individuals improve and also as a collective.

Timm, 31, is expected to play a crucial role when Pirates take on Sekhukhune in the final . The Pirates midfielder is raring to come up against his old pal Kamohelo Mokotjo in the engine room, reflecting on how far they have come.

I dont think many of you know, I was at the academy with Kamo at SuperSport. So, I spent six, seven years with him. I think our understanding of the game is probably similar because of the school we went through. And yes I do look forward to battling it out with him, Timm stated.

We are in communication... hes one of my friends. When he was overseas we were in communication, so its going to be exciting to play against him.

